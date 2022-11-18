Photo by Michael Weir for Unsplash

First it was pickle ball, now it’s cricket returning to the Dallas sports scene.

Cricket, like pickle ball, also requires the use of a paddle, but the two sports are not the same. Cricket was invented in England as a paddle and ball sport played between two teams of 11 players and is one of the most popular sports in the world.

There are updates on the professional league coming to Dallas, and philanthropist and St. Mark’s School of Texas alum Ross Perot Jr. was one of the first investors.

Perot, next Perot Jain LP business partner, Anurag Jain, invested in Major League Cricket, with branches across the country.

Perot became familiar with cricket through his business ventures in India, where the average value of the 10 cricket clubs of the Indian Premier League exceeds $1 billion, according to Axios Dallas.

The redeveloped AirHogs Stadium Grand Prairie will host the opening game of the Major League Cricket season in July.