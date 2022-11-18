Ohio State football is hoping but not expecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play again this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football must consider a postseason without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The preseason All-American, who has played in just three games due to a hamstring injury sustained in the season opener, has not played against Iowa since Oct. 22. He appeared to slightly exacerbate the injury on the last of the 22 snaps he played that day.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has not provided any updates on Smith-Njigbas’ status since that week. On his Thursday radio show on 97.1 The Fan, he provided some insight into how OSU characterizes Smith-Njigbas’ potential return.

I wouldn’t say expecting, I’d probably say hoping, Day said. But no update at the moment.

Smith-Nijgba’s father told the Columbus Dispatch last month that next week’s game against Michigan was the best case scenario for his son’s return.

Smith-Njigba was expected to become the center of the OSU offense after setting a Big Ten Conference record with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021. Instead, he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the season-opening victory at Notre Dame. He made things worse two games later against Toledo, didn’t play again until the Iowa win, and hasn’t played since. He has not appeared on the roster for OSU’s recent road trips.

In his absence, Marvin Harrison Jr. an All-America caliber season, Emeka Egbuka took over as the starting slot receiver and Julian Fleming emerged as a major threat.

What else we learned on Thursday:

Xavier Johnson shot more shots this week while running, but still trained extensively at the receiver.

No final decision has been made on players who could return in 2023 due to the additional year of eligibility in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Day said there are currently no concerns about stock market numbers with December signing day.

Oho State practiced in the snow on Wednesday and it came down sideways. Day said last week that the team did some outdoor practice in the spring to prepare for the weather at this time of year. It snowed pretty heavily at one point during last week’s win over Indiana. Our boys seem to be getting immune to it.

Wednesday practice kicks off with a scrimmage session pitting offense #3 against defense #3. To add some juice because of the cold and snow, the offense and defense split into separate sidelines and quarterback CJ Stroud called plays to the offense and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg called the defense.

Stroud’s training on Tuesday was as good as I’ve seen him do here.

