Interview with Marco Lavazza – “Perfect interaction with tennis” tennisnet.com

by Jens Huiber last edit: 17 Nov. 2022, 09:27 am

© Getty Images Guiseppe Lavazza, Angelique Kerber and Marco Lavazza

Marco Lavazza is a busy man, but especially this week the 45-year-old entrepreneur can combine his work with his second passion: the ATP Finals will take place for the second time in Turin, in the city where Lavazza has been located since 1895. its headquarters. In an interview with tennisnet.com, Marco Lavazza does not hide his enthusiasm for tennis.

tennis net : Signore Lavazza. Has there ever been a better time than now to be a tennis fan in Italy?

Mark Lavazza : It’s fantastic. We have so many talents in Italy, especially Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, who is also our brand ambassador. Last year we had the chance to see them both here in Turin. At the moment there are simply too many injuries that prevent them from qualifying for the ATP Finals. But Italian tennis is doing very well at the moment. We had a time when women were at the forefront, for example with Flavia Pennetta, who was here in Turin on Monday. At the moment it is the men who set the tone.

tennis net : Why did Lavazza get involved in tennis?

lavazza : Tennis is a sport where it is like this: you love a player. But that’s not why you hate the other players. We know this differently than other disciplines. And: tennis is a sport for everyone. Anyone can play tennis, it is a very democratic sport.

tennis net : Lavazza is represented in all majors. How did that happen?

lavazza : We found a perfect interaction with the four Grand Slam tournaments and tennis. Tennis is our passion. And our partners noticed that too. Our first partner was the most difficult to convince, but at the same time was and is the most prestigious: Wimbledon. Even if you are not interested in tennis, you know what Wimbledon is. Lavazza approached this task with great humility. And we convinced those in charge at Wimbledon that we offer added value: our way of life, our “Italianness”, our way of organizing breaks. A little self-deprecating too, but with a lot of charm.

tennis net : Now the US, Australia, maybe also England are not exactly countries with a great coffee culture…

lavazza : That was a big challenge. We had to show our partners what the special quality of Lavazza coffee is, let them share our vision. It also helped us that the Mediterranean way of life is very popular in these countries. Now people in the US understand better what a good espresso is.

tennis net : How important is it to you that the ATP Finals take place in your city, in Turin?

lavazza : We have been chasing the sport of tennis around the world for more than a decade. And suddenly there was the opportunity that one of the most important tournaments in the world would take place here in Turin. That’s where our expertise paid off. We have offices all over the world, but here we can show what Lavazza is all about. You can describe something like that. But it becomes easier to understand when you see it for yourself. For us, this is the best possible way to show ourselves. And we also help Turin to show itself in the best light.

tennis net : Finally something personal: do you play tennis yourself? Have you ever met Jannik Sinner on the field?

lavazza : Jannik is too much of a challenge for me on the tennis court. These are two different sports. I prefer to play with my son. I didn’t start playing tennis until I was 15. Just for fun of course. My son, on the other hand, he might want to turn professional. He is now 15. And I will support him where I can. And my son has already hit a few balls with Jannik.