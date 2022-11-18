Michigan youth hockey doctor Mohel charged with widespread sexual assault





FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan A doctor who police say has been providing medical care to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota for 20 years is facing more than a dozen charges of criminal sexual conduct after being accused by patients across Michigan, authorities said Wednesday. Urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was initially charged last month after a 19-year-old man told authorities he had been sexually assaulted during an Oct. 18 investigation at Levrans’ home office, northwest of Detroit. He was charged in that case on seven counts of sexual conduct, ordered not to leave Michigan, and not have contact with minors or hockey players. According to police in Farmington Hills, Michigan, he was arrested again on Nov. 10 and charged the next day on 10 additional charges of sexual conduct involving several patients. He has been in custody ever since. Farmington Hills police chief Jeff King said his department received 33 additional tips on Levran after the initial arrest in October, and that the Oakland County Attorney General’s Office authorized the 10 additional charges in those cases. Download the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our top stories again By signing up, you agree to the terms The tips about the doctor came from local communities, including Novi, Livonia, West Bloomfield and Redford, King said. Tips have also come in from California, Georgia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona and Canada. The patients told police that their investigations were somehow related to youth hockey organizations. Police have not released information about the age or gender of Levran’s accusers, nor when the alleged attacks took place. Levran was ordered held on $1 million bond. He was also ordered to surrender his passports, not to treat patients at his home, and not to have contact with unsupervised patients. Levran’s attorney, Joe Lavigne, has pleaded not guilty on behalf of his clients. We look forward to defending the allegations, he said. In addition to his work as a urologist, Levran also worked in the Jewish community as a mohel, performing religious circumcision rituals, according to a biography he posted on his personal webpage. Investigators say they are concerned that there are other victims who have not yet come forward. The role of sports physicians and their interactions with athletes have come under scrutiny in recent years. Former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in 2018 after admitting to years of harassing some of the nation’s top gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls. Former University of Michigan athletes, students and others have said they were abused by University of Michigan sports physician Robert Anderson. Anderson was director of the campus health department and a physician for several sports teams, including football. He passed away in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years. Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

