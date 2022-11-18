Sports
Maye a semifinalist for Maxwell, Walter Camp & Davey O’Brien Awards
UNC redshirt freshman QBDrake Mayehas been named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
On the season, Maye threw for 3,412 yards and 34 touchdowns with 253 of 361 passes (70.1%), while rushing for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He currently leads the country in passing touchdowns (34), total offense (399.6), ranks second in passing yards per game (341.2) and is third in passing efficiency (178.9) . He is tied for first place nationally in totals of 39 touchdowns (34 pass, 5 rush) and 236 points in 2022. The Wake Forest game was Maye’s nationally leading sixth comeback in the second half of the season.
Here’s some detailed information about it Drake Mayes season so far:
Power 5 QBs Total attack per game
1. Drake MayeUNC (399.6 ypg)
2. Michael Penix Jr., UW (368.6 ypg)
3. Hendon Hooker, Tenn. (329.3 ypg)
Power 5 QBs passing TDs
1. Drake MayeUNC (34)
CJ Stroud, OSU (34)
3. Caleb Williams, USC (31)
Power 5 QBs TDs responsible for
1. Drake MayeUNC (39)
2. Bo Nix, Oregon (38)
3. Caleb Williams, USC (37)
Power 5 QB’s passing yards per game
1. Michael Penix Jr., UW (364.0 ypg)
2. Drake MayeUNC (341.2 ypg)
3. Will Rogers, Miss State (317.3 ypg)
Power 5 QBs Pass Efficiency
1. CJ Stroud, OSU (188.2)
2. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (181.8)
3. Drake MayeUNC (178.9)
Most games totaling 5 TDs in a season – ACC last 25 years
2022 Drake Maye 5
Lamar Jackson 5 from 2016
Tajh Boyd 5 from 2013
>> Most in a season in UNC history
Most passing WLs by an ACC QB for 10 games
2022 Drake Maye 34
2021 Kenny Pickett 32
2021 Sam Hartman 30
29 Sam Howell 2019
2013 James Winston 28
A list of one
In the past 15 years, Drake Maye is the only QB to have three consecutive games with 3 TDs, 0 INT, 70% completions, 250 passing yards, and 50 rushing yards. The only QBs to do it in back-to-back games are Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, JT Barrett, Marcus Mariota, Robert Griffin III and Joe Webb.
Double threat
Drake Maye currently averages 341.2 passing yards per game and leads UNC in rushing with 584 yards (58.4 ypg). The last two QBs to average over 300 passing yards per game while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.
300 Pass/50 Hurry
Drake Maye is the only ACC player in the past 25 years to have four consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. He did it against Virginia Tech, Miami, Duke and Pitt, and was seven yards away from doing so for a fifth straight game against UVA. Maye again accomplished the feat at Wake Forest.
350 passes and 3 touchdowns
Drake Maye produced five games with 350 pass yards and three pass TDs. The rest of the ACC has three combined.
280+ passing yards, 2+ TDs
Drake Maye has thrown for 280+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in all 10 games this season. Since 2004, no other ACC QB has done that in an 8-game span, let alone 10, and no freshman or freshman has done it at an FBS school.
Leader of PFF ratings
Drake Maye is currently the nation’s top-rated quarterback by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 92.5 rating. According to PFF, his 32 big throws are 10 more than any other Power 5 quarterback, while his 417 rushing yards on contact are the second most among the Power 5 QBs.
Captain Comeback
Drake Maye leads the nation in second-half comeback wins with six. Maye has gone 51-of-75 for 834 yards and seven TDs when tied or trailing in the second half. His 92.0 QBR ranks fourth nationally. Of Maye’s 34 TD passes, nine came with a tie and 14 came with the Heels trailing. Maye has gone 139-of-195 (71.3%) for 1,975 yards and 23 touchdowns as UNC tied or trailed this season.
Efficiency in the red zone
That drives it Drake Maye has ended that didn’t end in kneeling, the Heels have scored TDs on 37 of 44 possessions (84.1%), which would lead the nation. In red zone travel, Maye has gone 42-of-63 for 352 yards and 22 TDs, to go along with five rushing TDs.
Aimed at 4th Down
UNC has converted 16 of 23 fourth downs (69.6%). The 16 conversions included four TDs, nine leading to TDs and one ending a game. Drake Maye has gone 8-of-12 for 132 yards and four TDs on fourth. He has also produced three rushing conversions, totaling 43 yards.
UNC is currently 9-1 (6-0 ACC) preparing to host Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 19. The game kicks off at 5:30pm and will air on ESPN 2. A limited number of tickets are still available and you can purchase yours by clickingHERE.
For up-to-date information on football in Carolina, visit GoHeels.com/Footballand and follow us on Twitter (@UNCFootball), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).
|
