Irish cricket gets a permanent stadium at Sport Ireland’s Abbotstown campus The Irish Times





Irish crickets await the completion of a permanent stadium after plans for an oval were included in the master plan for the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown, unveiled on Thursday afternoon. The impending stadium construction should mean there will be a facility ahead of the 2030 T20 World Cup when Ireland will share host duties with England and Scotland. Cricket Ireland already has a high quality center in Abbotstown with synthetic turf practice facilities, although its introduction has taken longer than planned. Since 2018, talks have been ongoing between the administrative body and the government about the construction of permanent infrastructure. The awarding of World Cup matches to Ireland, a decision taken last year, appears to have accelerated the development of a cricket stadium at the Sport Ireland complex. The stadium will be located in the Southern Parkland complex next to the high-performance center and an athletics and cricket ground, details of which are so far scarce. No timeline for the new developments has been set, but given the multi-year break-in period required for newly built cricket pitches, construction should begin in the next few years before the deadline imposed by the 2030 World Cup. The capacity of the stadium also remains unclear. The Ireland men’s and women’s team currently play home games at club grounds in Dublin, Belfast and Derry with temporary stands depending on ticket demand. Last June, Malahide Cricket Club received just under 10,000 fans per match when the men’s team hosted India. There are plans to continue using Malahide for certain internationals even after the new stadium is built, largely due to its popularity with fans given its easy access from the city There is talk of redevelopment of the pavilion in Malahide to ensure changing rooms of international standards and a media facility to reduce the cost of temporarily hiring such infrastructure. On public transport connections to Abbotstown, Sport Ireland said: The Sport Ireland campus is currently mainly accessible by private car due to poor public transport connections. An important part of the masterplan’s vision is to facilitate a paradigm shift from the car to more sustainable forms of public transport. The important announcement concludes a remarkable month for the competition in this country following the successful men’s World Cup campaign and women’s series victory away to Pakistan.

