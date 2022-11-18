The World Cup in Qatar shows how football is changing

l it wasn’t the kind of pre-tournament publicity the organizers had hoped for. On November 20, footballers from Qatar will take on Ecuador in the first match of the 2022 World Cup, the biggest event in the global sporting calendar. But just 13 days earlier, Sepp Blatter, a former president of FIFA the governing body of world football, told a Swiss newspaper that it believed it had been a mistake to award the World Cup to Qatar.

When Blatter took the map out of the envelope in 2010 and publicly announced Qatar’s victory to general surprise, he had to adopt a completely different attitude for the sake of diplomacy. Football, he announced, would go to new countries; the idea was to increase the appeal of the game. Few other observers were willing to defend the deal. Allegations of corruption and bribery flew; although a report commissioned by FIFA and finally published in 2014 gave Qatar’s bid its seal of approval, with a few caveats.

Top sport is a notoriously shady business, and what exactly happened may never be fully known. Qatar’s rulers, and the 1.3 million fans expected to attend the World Cup, will hope that as the games get underway, talks will focus on matters on the pitch rather than off it. Qatar has invested heavily to make the tournament a success, building seven stadiums, an extensive airport and dozens of hotels. But if it does, it will only be a temporary reprieve. The decision to host the biggest football party in a small, autocratic petrostate with lots of money but no specific football heritage is just the best example of how money and new ideas are shaking up the top levels of the world’s favorite sport.

In recent years, corruption scandals have turned football upside down. Mr Blatter himself resigned in 2015, during a US investigation into FIFA , and was later banned from football administration by the ethics committee. The covid-19 pandemic has worsened the already fragile finances of many top clubs, which are struggling to pay the huge wages that star players can command.

Last year saw the rise and temporary demise of a plan for a breakaway European Super League ( ESL ) of elite clubs, built on the closed, cartel-like model of American professional sports. Hedge funds and investors from America and the Middle East have invested in financially precarious European clubs, eager to squeeze more matches into an already overcrowded calendar. There is even talk among investors and the sport’s managers of a wave of new super-tournaments, some of which are explicitly designed to compete with the World Cup itself.

Money was one of Qatar’s main attractions. The team is Asian champion, but few consider them contenders. In fact, the national team has never qualified for a World Cup before (it’s playing this time because the host nation qualifies automatically). But it is a financial force and eager to promote itself as a modern, developed country. Solid figures are scarce, but the current World Cup is almost certainly the most expensive ever organized. The stadiums alone would have cost $6.5 billion. Much of a broader $300 billion economic development plan called Qatar 2030 was written with the needs of the World Cup in mind (a shiny new subway system serves several of the new stadiums, for example).

Pay the price

That madness of construction has made many uneasy. Qatar’s large force of migrant workers is often treated harshly underneath kafala (sponsor) system, unable to change jobs or leave the country without permission from their employer. Worked to the bone to get things done; many have died on the job. The Danish team will play in a monochromatic red shirt that hides the team crest and kitmaker’s logo. Hummel, the manufacturer in question, said it did not want to be visible at the tournament. One of the other kits is black, the color of mourning. In October, the Australian team released a video criticizing Qatar for alleged human rights abuses. None of this seems to reverse the growing trend of major sporting events being held in autocracies.

Several players, including Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, have complained about the timing of the tournament. The World Cup usually takes place in June or July. Moving to November was necessary to avoid the scorching summer in Qatar. But it awkwardly leaves the tournament sitting in the middle of the lucrative European club season. Jrgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, summed up the mood for many: I’m going to watch the games anyway, but it’s different.

Money, both the lack of it now and the desire for more in the future, was also behind the plans for the ESL . It was intended to be an annual competition in which top European clubs would compete against each other, much like the Champions League. A dozen elite clubs from across the continent, including Arsenal, Juventus and Real Madrid, announced the plan in April 2021. Amid an angry backlash from fans and politicians, they called it quits a few days later, though their withdrawal was only temporary. In October, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid brought the idea back to life, with a new management team and a public relations offensive. The ESL s lenders have also challenged a case before the European Court of Justice UEFA s monopoly on organizing competitive continental football in Europe. A decision will be made early next year.

The ESL would have operated along the closed store lines known to fans of American sports. The 12 founding members of the ESL would have been guaranteed permanent places in the league no matter how poorly they performed. That idea was anathema to many fans accustomed to the brutal meritocracy of existing European football, where any club can, in theory at least, aim to qualify for the Champions League, and where teams stuck in a rut can spend years take to get out. of it.

But for investors and the clubs themselves, it is less attractive: they prefer rules that guarantee a return on their ever-increasing expenses. So many clubs in Spain’s top two national leagues struggled after the pandemic that in December 2021 they agreed to sell 8.2% of profits for the next 50 years to CVC , a Luxembourg-based private equity firm. During the summer FC Barcelona sold 25% of the media rights to its Spanish games to Sixth Street, another private equity firm, until 2047. The club hopes to close the gaps left by years of financial mismanagement. And in January, several Spanish clubs are back in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia has paid 240 million ($254 million) to host six editions of the Supercopa, an annual Spanish mini-tournament.

The resistance to the esl has not deterred football’s governing bodies, eager to launch new formats of their own. FIFA and UEFA are embroiled in bitter bickering over the future of summer tournaments. although FIFA rules the World Cup, which accounts for 90% of his income, his bosses regret that UEFA makes much more money: $14 billion during the last World Cup cycle between 2015 and 2018, compared to just $5.7 billion for FIFA Over the same period. This is mainly due to the Champions League. FIFA is desperate to diversify, including by creating other leagues. UEFA jealously guards his position.

Meeting more matches would bring in more money, but admins would have to find more space in a crowded calendar. International friendlies, or exhibition games, have been virtually eliminated and qualification paths for major tournaments have been shortened. From 2024, international breaks, during which club players are diverted to international duties, will be fewer but longer, wrapping up games and reducing time players spend traveling. The tournaments that determine continental champions, such as the European Championship and the African Cup of Nations, could all be scheduled in the same summer, rather than spread out over a four-year cycle. That would free up a month every second summer for a new and lucrative tournament. A battle is coming, says Simon Kuper, one of the authors of Soccernomics, a book about the business side of the game.

Football, wall to wall

Three ideas bubble up. The first is to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four. The second, which FIFA The board of directors approved shortly before the pandemic is to bolster an existing mid-season tournament called the Club World Cup, a global equivalent of the Champions League. Eye-popping prize money would be provided in exchange for a 49% share by a consortium led by SoftBank, a Japanese company with a penchant for big, risky bets, and Saudi Arabia, which hoped to host the resulting tournament.

The third, and most likely, is an expansion of the Nations League, a tournament introduced in 2018 by UEFA instead of friendlies. FIFA wants other continents to adopt the format and the best teams under its jurisdiction to organize a Global Nations League every four years. UEFA has responded by inviting South American countries to join the European Nations League from 2024, cutting FIFA from. Both plans would boost the Nations League as a direct competitor to the World Cup.

The World Cup itself is destined to continue to grow. The Qatar tournament has 32 teams, twice as many as in the 1970s. Hosted by America, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 event will feature 48. That means more matches between no-hopers, but will also send a larger share of revenue to the world’s 211 national football federations.

Meanwhile, the bids for the 2030 World Cup are already being prepared. Saudi Arabia, a bitter geopolitical rival of Qatar, would like to host its own World Cup. In theory, eligibility criteria should rule out another Middle Eastern country hosting the next two tournaments. But Saudi Arabia has tied its bid to that of Greece and Egypt, hoping that will make it count as European or African. The kingdom says it pays to build stadiums in both countries. The decision will not be made until March 2024. But a lesson from Qatar is that it would be risky to bet against another winter World Cup in an autocratic desert state in the not-too-distant future. In football, as in so many other things, money talks.