Division III Women’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) today released the NCAA Division III Women’s ITA Collegiate Tennis National and Regional Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for November 17, 2022.

National rankings include the Top 50 singles and Top 25 doubles teams, while the regional rankings include the Top 20 singles and Top 10 doubles teams.

ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • National Singles Rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player Team
1 Sylvia Mikos Chicago
2 Sarah Pertsemlidis OF
3 Olivia Soffer Bazon
4 Ida Krause New York
5 Catherine Worster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
6 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer
7 Stephanie Sulman emory
8 Alice Hall Sewanee
9 Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon
10 Suzuka Nishino Texas, Dallas
11 Dakota Fordham New York
12 Cassidy Binder Pacific
13 Sabrina Tang Grinell
14 Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon
15 Miranda Yuan Chicago
16 Kelsey Dorr St. Catherine
17 Karen Gao Were you
18 Amy Cui amherst
19 Marta Mikes Washington & Lee
20 Sena Selby Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
21 Nicole Geller Chicago
22 Zhenghui Tian Willems
23 Iris Berman emory
24 Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
25 Josephine Libby Rochester
26 Autumn Bruno Wisconsin, Whitewater
27 Julia Xia John Hopkins
28 Trinity levy Trinity (TX)
29 Hannah Cassai Case Western Reservation
30 Camilla Tarpey-Swedish Whitman
31 Ana Cristina Perez emory
32 Hannah Apsey Hamilton
33 Shianna Guo Chicago
34 Mattia Cristiani Bazon
35 Angel Le Whitman
36 Kamila Wong John Hopkins
37 Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
38 Eliza McPherron emory
39 Lily McCloskey Case Western Reserve
40 Christina Yu Wesleyan
41 Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
42 Natalie Bassett North Central
43 Sarah Youngberg Wesleyan
44 Crystal Dule North Carolina Wesleyan
45 Ruth Hill Trinity (TX)
46 Izzy Koziol Washington & Lee
47 Renna Mohsen-Breen Wesleyan
48 Allison Szalay Gustavus Adolphus
49 Sydney Cianciola Denison
50 Emma Smith Sewanee
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • National Doubles Rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Brooke Despriet Katherine Klein Sewanee
2 Shianna Guo Slywia Mikos Chicago
3 Perene Wang Claudia Ng Chicago
4 Ansley Carpenter Alice Hall Sewanee
5 Gabby Lee Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
6 Angel Le Arianna Castellanos Calderon Whitman
7 Danny Taylor Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon
8 Nicole Rijdenour Lorna Flores Gonzalez RPI
9 Hung up way Jamila Karah Bowdoin
10 Sarah Pertsemlidis Jessica Lu OF
11 Dakota Fordham Ida Krause New York
12 Lauren Lang Margaret Carlton Washington & Lee
13 Devon Wolfe Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
14 Amelia Asfaw Mariam Nechiporuk Carleton
15 Clare Palen Samantha Fuchs Wisconsin, Eau Claire
16 Kate Cushing Trinity levy Trinity (TX)
17 Cassidy Binder Sydney Binder Pacific
18 Isabella Hartman Josephine Kimball Trinity
19 Karen Gao Elijah Hannah Were you
20 Hannah Kimmy Amanda Hagino Mary Washington
21 Audrey Jon Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
22 Miranda Yuan Brook Pedersen Chicago
23 Nicole Nowak Emma Smith Sewanee
24 Hannah Apsey Stephanie Pratt Hamilton
25 OliviaKim Ruth Hill Trinity (TX)
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • Atlantic South region
  • Singles Rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player Team
1 Stephanie Sulman emory
2 Alice Hall Sewanee
3 Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon
4 Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon
5 Marta Mikes Washington & Lee
6 Iris Berman emory
7 Julia Xia John Hopkins
8 Ana Cristina Perez emory
9 Kamila Wong John Hopkins
10 Eliza McPherron emory
11 Crystal Dule North Carolina Wesleyan
12 Izzy Koziol Washington & Lee
13 Emma Smith Sewanee
14 Alyssa Margolin emory
15 Ruth deSouza Sweet Briar
16 Manuela van Cotthem Carnegie Mellon
17 Abigail Moghtader Mary Washington
18 Ansley Carpenter Sewanee
19 Alexa Goetz emory
20 Bin Zheng Carnegie Mellon
  • Atlantic South region
  • Doubles rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Brooke Despriet Katherine Klein Sewanee
2 Ansley Carpenter Alice Hall Sewanee
3 Danny Taylor Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon
4 Lauren Lang Margaret Carlton Washington & Lee
5 Hannah Kimmy Amanda Hagino Mary Washington
6 Nicole Nowak Emma Smith Sewanee
7 Izzy Koziol Marta Mikes Washington & Lee
8 Ana Cristina Perez Alessia Martinez emory
9 Kamila Wong Julia Xia John Hopkins
10 Tessa Trate Raine Weis Christopher Newport
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • Central region
  • Singles Rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player Team
1 Sylvia Mikos Chicago
2 Sabrina Tang Grinell
3 Miranda Yuan Chicago
4 Kelsey Dorr Saint Catherine
5 Karen Gao Were you
6 Nicole Geller Chicago
7 Autumn Bruno Wisconsin, Whitewater
8 Hannah Cassai Case Western Reservation
9 Shianna Guo Chicago
10 Lily McCloskey Case Western Reservation
11 Natalie Bassett North Central
12 Allison Szalay Gustavus Adolphus
13 Sydney Cianciola Denison
14 Nina Moravek Were you
15 Shadia Amado-Aguad Kenya
16 Brook Pedersen Chicago
17 Elena Lazaridou Kenya
18 Gianna Nikolait Wisconsin, Whitewater
19 Kaeli Smashey North Central
20 Abigail Penados North Central
  • Central region
  • Doubles rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Shianna Guo Sylvia Mikos Chicago
2 Perene Wang Claudia Ng Chicago
3 Amelia Asfaw Mariam Nechiporuk Carleton
4 Clare Palen Samantha Fuchs Wisconsin, Whitewater
5 Karen Gao Elijah Hannah Were you
6 Miranda Yuan Brook Pedersen Chicago
7 Cassandra Lee Autumn Bruno Wisconsin, Whitewater
8 Hannah Cassai Lily McCloskey Case Western Reservation
9 Sabrina Tang Ioanna Giannakou Grinell
10 Sydney Cianciola Sarah Robertson Denison
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • Region Northeast
  • Singles Rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player Team
1 Sarah Pertsemlidis OF
2 Olivia Soffer Bazon
3 Ida Krause New York
4 Dakota Fordham New York
5 Amy Cui amherst
6 Zhenghui Tian Willems
7 Josephine Libby Rochester
8 Hannah Apsey Hamilton
9 Mattia Cristiani Bazon
10 Christina Yu Wesleyan
11 Sarah Youngberg Wesleyan
12 Renna Mohsen-Breen Wesleyan
13 Nicole Rijdenour RPI
14 Sophie Diop amherst
15 Sahana Raman Middelburg
16 Sophia Wash tufts
17 Sofia Lebedev pulled
18 Shannon Cicero Hamilton
19 Claudia Miller Middelburg
20 Annabelle Siegel Willems
  • Region Northeast
  • Doubles rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Nicole Rijdenour Lorna Flores Gonzalez RPI
2 Hung up way Jamila Karah Bowdoin
3 Sarah Pertsemlidis Jessica Lu OF
4 Dakota Fordham Ida Krause New York
5 Isabella Hartman Josephine Kimball Trinity (CT)
6 Hannah Apsey Stephanie Pratt Hamilton
7 Sasha Gaeth Caitlyn Ferrante Wesleyan
8 Olivia Soffer Mattia Cristiani Bazon
9 Katelyn Hart Amy Cui amherst
10 Charlotte Roarty Jenny Landells New Jersey
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • Region West
  • Singles Rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player Team
1 Catherine Worster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
2 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer
3 Suzuka Nishino Texas, Dallas
4 Cassidy Binder Pacific
5 Sena Selby Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
6 Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
7 Trinity levy Trinity (TX)
8 Camilla Tarpey-Swedish Whitman
9 Angel Le Whitman
10 Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
11 Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
12 Ruth Hill Trinity (TX)
13 Teleya Blunt Whitman
14 Lydia Lee Southwest
15 Audrey Jon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
16 Devon Wolfe Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
17 Nina Ye Pomona Pitzer
18 Emma Kesterson Southwest
19 Sydney Binder Pacific
20 Jane Marcus Pomona Pitzer
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
  • Region West
  • Doubles rankings
  • November 17, 2022
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Gabby Lee Lindsey Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
2 Angel Le Arianna Castellanos Calderon Whitman
3 Devon Wolfe Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
4 Kate Cushing Trinity levy Trinity (TX)
5 Cassidy Binder Sydney Binder Pacific
6 Audrey Jon Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
7 OliviaKim Ruth Hill Trinity (TX)
8 Sena Selby Kate Worster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
9 Ilina Jha Camilla Tarpey-Swedish Whitman
10 Nina Mitrofanova Lydia Lee Southwest
