



The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) today released the NCAA Division III Women’s ITA Collegiate Tennis National and Regional Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for November 17, 2022. National rankings include the Top 50 singles and Top 25 doubles teams, while the regional rankings include the Top 20 singles and Top 10 doubles teams. ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point National Singles Rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player Team 1 Sylvia Mikos Chicago 2 Sarah Pertsemlidis OF 3 Olivia Soffer Bazon 4 Ida Krause New York 5 Catherine Worster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer 7 Stephanie Sulman emory 8 Alice Hall Sewanee 9 Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon 10 Suzuka Nishino Texas, Dallas 11 Dakota Fordham New York 12 Cassidy Binder Pacific 13 Sabrina Tang Grinell 14 Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon 15 Miranda Yuan Chicago 16 Kelsey Dorr St. Catherine 17 Karen Gao Were you 18 Amy Cui amherst 19 Marta Mikes Washington & Lee 20 Sena Selby Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 21 Nicole Geller Chicago 22 Zhenghui Tian Willems 23 Iris Berman emory 24 Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 25 Josephine Libby Rochester 26 Autumn Bruno Wisconsin, Whitewater 27 Julia Xia John Hopkins 28 Trinity levy Trinity (TX) 29 Hannah Cassai Case Western Reservation 30 Camilla Tarpey-Swedish Whitman 31 Ana Cristina Perez emory 32 Hannah Apsey Hamilton 33 Shianna Guo Chicago 34 Mattia Cristiani Bazon 35 Angel Le Whitman 36 Kamila Wong John Hopkins 37 Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 38 Eliza McPherron emory 39 Lily McCloskey Case Western Reserve 40 Christina Yu Wesleyan 41 Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 42 Natalie Bassett North Central 43 Sarah Youngberg Wesleyan 44 Crystal Dule North Carolina Wesleyan 45 Ruth Hill Trinity (TX) 46 Izzy Koziol Washington & Lee 47 Renna Mohsen-Breen Wesleyan 48 Allison Szalay Gustavus Adolphus 49 Sydney Cianciola Denison 50 Emma Smith Sewanee ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point National Doubles Rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Brooke Despriet Katherine Klein Sewanee 2 Shianna Guo Slywia Mikos Chicago 3 Perene Wang Claudia Ng Chicago 4 Ansley Carpenter Alice Hall Sewanee 5 Gabby Lee Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6 Angel Le Arianna Castellanos Calderon Whitman 7 Danny Taylor Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon 8 Nicole Rijdenour Lorna Flores Gonzalez RPI 9 Hung up way Jamila Karah Bowdoin 10 Sarah Pertsemlidis Jessica Lu OF 11 Dakota Fordham Ida Krause New York 12 Lauren Lang Margaret Carlton Washington & Lee 13 Devon Wolfe Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 14 Amelia Asfaw Mariam Nechiporuk Carleton 15 Clare Palen Samantha Fuchs Wisconsin, Eau Claire 16 Kate Cushing Trinity levy Trinity (TX) 17 Cassidy Binder Sydney Binder Pacific 18 Isabella Hartman Josephine Kimball Trinity 19 Karen Gao Elijah Hannah Were you 20 Hannah Kimmy Amanda Hagino Mary Washington 21 Audrey Jon Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 22 Miranda Yuan Brook Pedersen Chicago 23 Nicole Nowak Emma Smith Sewanee 24 Hannah Apsey Stephanie Pratt Hamilton 25 OliviaKim Ruth Hill Trinity (TX) ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic South region

Singles Rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player Team 1 Stephanie Sulman emory 2 Alice Hall Sewanee 3 Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon 4 Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon 5 Marta Mikes Washington & Lee 6 Iris Berman emory 7 Julia Xia John Hopkins 8 Ana Cristina Perez emory 9 Kamila Wong John Hopkins 10 Eliza McPherron emory 11 Crystal Dule North Carolina Wesleyan 12 Izzy Koziol Washington & Lee 13 Emma Smith Sewanee 14 Alyssa Margolin emory 15 Ruth deSouza Sweet Briar 16 Manuela van Cotthem Carnegie Mellon 17 Abigail Moghtader Mary Washington 18 Ansley Carpenter Sewanee 19 Alexa Goetz emory 20 Bin Zheng Carnegie Mellon Atlantic South region

Doubles rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Brooke Despriet Katherine Klein Sewanee 2 Ansley Carpenter Alice Hall Sewanee 3 Danny Taylor Crystal Zhou Carnegie Mellon 4 Lauren Lang Margaret Carlton Washington & Lee 5 Hannah Kimmy Amanda Hagino Mary Washington 6 Nicole Nowak Emma Smith Sewanee 7 Izzy Koziol Marta Mikes Washington & Lee 8 Ana Cristina Perez Alessia Martinez emory 9 Kamila Wong Julia Xia John Hopkins 10 Tessa Trate Raine Weis Christopher Newport ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central region

Singles Rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player Team 1 Sylvia Mikos Chicago 2 Sabrina Tang Grinell 3 Miranda Yuan Chicago 4 Kelsey Dorr Saint Catherine 5 Karen Gao Were you 6 Nicole Geller Chicago 7 Autumn Bruno Wisconsin, Whitewater 8 Hannah Cassai Case Western Reservation 9 Shianna Guo Chicago 10 Lily McCloskey Case Western Reservation 11 Natalie Bassett North Central 12 Allison Szalay Gustavus Adolphus 13 Sydney Cianciola Denison 14 Nina Moravek Were you 15 Shadia Amado-Aguad Kenya 16 Brook Pedersen Chicago 17 Elena Lazaridou Kenya 18 Gianna Nikolait Wisconsin, Whitewater 19 Kaeli Smashey North Central 20 Abigail Penados North Central Central region

Doubles rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Shianna Guo Sylvia Mikos Chicago 2 Perene Wang Claudia Ng Chicago 3 Amelia Asfaw Mariam Nechiporuk Carleton 4 Clare Palen Samantha Fuchs Wisconsin, Whitewater 5 Karen Gao Elijah Hannah Were you 6 Miranda Yuan Brook Pedersen Chicago 7 Cassandra Lee Autumn Bruno Wisconsin, Whitewater 8 Hannah Cassai Lily McCloskey Case Western Reservation 9 Sabrina Tang Ioanna Giannakou Grinell 10 Sydney Cianciola Sarah Robertson Denison ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region Northeast

Singles Rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player Team 1 Sarah Pertsemlidis OF 2 Olivia Soffer Bazon 3 Ida Krause New York 4 Dakota Fordham New York 5 Amy Cui amherst 6 Zhenghui Tian Willems 7 Josephine Libby Rochester 8 Hannah Apsey Hamilton 9 Mattia Cristiani Bazon 10 Christina Yu Wesleyan 11 Sarah Youngberg Wesleyan 12 Renna Mohsen-Breen Wesleyan 13 Nicole Rijdenour RPI 14 Sophie Diop amherst 15 Sahana Raman Middelburg 16 Sophia Wash tufts 17 Sofia Lebedev pulled 18 Shannon Cicero Hamilton 19 Claudia Miller Middelburg 20 Annabelle Siegel Willems Region Northeast

Doubles rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Nicole Rijdenour Lorna Flores Gonzalez RPI 2 Hung up way Jamila Karah Bowdoin 3 Sarah Pertsemlidis Jessica Lu OF 4 Dakota Fordham Ida Krause New York 5 Isabella Hartman Josephine Kimball Trinity (CT) 6 Hannah Apsey Stephanie Pratt Hamilton 7 Sasha Gaeth Caitlyn Ferrante Wesleyan 8 Olivia Soffer Mattia Cristiani Bazon 9 Katelyn Hart Amy Cui amherst 10 Charlotte Roarty Jenny Landells New Jersey ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region West

Singles Rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player Team 1 Catherine Worster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer 3 Suzuka Nishino Texas, Dallas 4 Cassidy Binder Pacific 5 Sena Selby Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6 Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7 Trinity levy Trinity (TX) 8 Camilla Tarpey-Swedish Whitman 9 Angel Le Whitman 10 Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 11 Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 Ruth Hill Trinity (TX) 13 Teleya Blunt Whitman 14 Lydia Lee Southwest 15 Audrey Jon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 16 Devon Wolfe Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 17 Nina Ye Pomona Pitzer 18 Emma Kesterson Southwest 19 Sydney Binder Pacific 20 Jane Marcus Pomona Pitzer ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region West

Doubles rankings

November 17, 2022 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Gabby Lee Lindsey Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Angel Le Arianna Castellanos Calderon Whitman 3 Devon Wolfe Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4 Kate Cushing Trinity levy Trinity (TX) 5 Cassidy Binder Sydney Binder Pacific 6 Audrey Jon Ella Brisset Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7 OliviaKim Ruth Hill Trinity (TX) 8 Sena Selby Kate Worster Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9 Ilina Jha Camilla Tarpey-Swedish Whitman 10 Nina Mitrofanova Lydia Lee Southwest – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2022/11/17/diii-womens-rankings-nov-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

