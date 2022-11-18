Hockey Hall of Famer Ed Belfour falls in Grand Forks rec hockey game – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS Wednesday was Grand Forks adult rec hockey night. Monty’s played Gerrell’s at the Gambucci Arena. But it was no ordinary Wednesday. A Hockey Hall of Famer came by and jumped into the game. Former UND great Ed Belfour, one of the top five winningest goaltenders in NHL history, geared up for Monty’s. However, he did not play goalkeeper. Belfour played alongside several of his NCAA teammates in the 1987 national championship, including Steve Johnson, Scott Koberinski, Jeff Bowen and Tarek Howard. Johnson, Koberinski, Bowen and Howard play regularly for Monty’s. Belfour is in town to participate in Friday night’s One More Shift for UND’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference series against Miami. Belfour will do a few laps in the zone and line up with the team on the blue line during the national anthem. But Belfour also decided to pack his things during the trip and play a game with his old college friends on Wednesday. With Grand Forks sports fan Mark Kauk behind the Monty’s bench, they defeated Gerrell’s 5-4. After the game, Belfour congratulated his team’s goalkeeper, UND Deputy Athletics Director Erik Martinson. Both teams then went to the center of the ice to take a picture. Belfour spent one season with UND in 1986-87. He fielded a team nicknamed “Hrkac Circus” to the program’s fifth NCAA national championship. That team went 40-8 and is widely regarded as the best in the program’s history. Belfour went on to a decorated NHL career, playing 963 games in 18 seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The product from Carman, Man., won the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999 and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Belfour retired in 2008 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Ed Belfour (black pants) warms up before starting a bout in a Grand Forks rec hockey game No. 16, 2022. Brad E. Schlossman/Grand Forks Herald

