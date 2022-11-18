Womens Soccer NCAA Tournament Tickets for the second and third rounds are now available





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Advanced tickets are now on sale for the Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship second and third round games hosted by Penn State at Jeffrey Field. Second Round | Friday Nov 18 Virginia v Xavier | 14.00 hours

Penn State vs West Virginia | 4:30 in the afternoon

Gates open at 1pm and tickets are good for both round two games. Third Round | Sunday 20 Nov Round 2 winner vs. Round 2 winner | 5 p.m

Gates open at 4pm Tickets are the following prices:

Adults: $8

PSU/WVU/UVA/XUStudents: $5

Youth: $5

Groups of 20+: $3 The first 50 PSU students to arrive at the ticket office on University Drive will receive a free ticket to Friday’s games. After the 50 tickets run out, admission is $5, cash only at Jeffrey Field. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday 11am – 4pm with cash or credit card. On game day at Jeffrey Field, fans must use cash to purchase tickets. Credit cards are NOT accepted. Parking information UPDATE: On Friday, Nov. 18, due to men’s basketball and hockey events, parking lots will begin at 5 p.m. with a $10 entry fee. And on Sunday, Nov. 20, due to a BJC show also starting at 5 p.m., those without Penn State permit or ParkMobile prepayment must pay $20 in cash to the event parking attendant starting at 3 p.m.) Parking for all Penn State Athletics non-football events requires a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits may park for free at non-football athletic events, subject to Transportation Services parking policies and access. For women’s football games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West, or Porter North lots. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available until Thursday 17 November 23:59 for the second round match and until Saturday 19 November 23:59 for the third round match. Event day parking is $10 per vehicle and can be purchased through the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for $1 per hour. Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transport.psu.edu or email [email protected]

