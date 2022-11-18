Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill in honor of 3 killed UVA football players with modified cleats





Chief’s defensive back John Thornhill will honor the lives of the three UVA football players who were tragically killed last weekend… by wearing custom tribute shoes during KC’s primetime game on Sunday night. Thornhill – who went to UVA before being called up to the NFL in 2019 – showed on his social media page on Wednesday what the peaks will look like…and they’re awesome. The boots feature the blue and orange colors of the Cavaliers… and also have the names of the three victims — D’Sean Perry, Wash Davis and Devin Chandler – etched into it. The shirt numbers of the trio of football players, surrounded by angel wings, were also painted on one of the sides. The other side, meanwhile, has replicas of the boys’ UVA jerseys. “1.15.41,” Thornhill tweeted announcing the fashion choice. “Wear this Sunday to celebrate the 3 of you.” As we reported, the football players were shot on campus after returning from a Sunday evening school trip. Two others, including Cavaliers running back Mike Hollinswere also shot in the incident – though both survived. Former UVA running back Christopher Jones Jr. – who actually played with Thornhill at the school in 2018 – has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders. Thornhill and the Chiefs kick off their “Sunday Night Football” game against the Chargers at 5:20 PM PT.

