Mens Golf announces four early signatories





GREENVILLE, NC East Carolina Head Men’s Golf Coach Kevin Williams announced that Drew Greene, Adam Lennermark, Drew O’Neal and Nathan O’Neal have each signed a national letter of intent to play golf for the Pirates beginning in the 2023-24 season. East Carolina Head Men’s Golf Coachannounced that Drew Greene, Adam Lennermark, Drew O’Neal and Nathan O’Neal have each signed a national letter of intent to play golf for the Pirates beginning in the 2023-24 season “We are extremely excited about this class and the diversity in how they play the game!” said Williams. I can’t wait to see the impact these four will make academically and athletically in our program.” Drew Greene, Greenville, NC (Parrott Academy) Claimed 2022 TYGA Down East Junior Championship. Placed 3rd at the 2022 CGA Carolinian Amateur Championship. Placed 4th at the 2022 CGA Carolinas Junior Boys Championship. Won the 2021 Coastal Plains Junior Championship. Comments from Coach Williams: Drew stood out in the recruiting process with his ability to compete at a high level against current college players in the Carolinian Amateur and NC Match Play. He showed some flashes last summer with his ability to shoot a few low rounds, but lacked the consistency that came this year. He had a great spring with his high school team, winning the 2022 TYGA Down East Junior and then taking third place in the Carolinian Amateur. The rest of the year he was a Top 10 machine and showed the consistency with his game that gets us excited about the impact he will make in our program.” Adam Lennermark, Sollentuna, Sweden (Celsiusskolan Uppsala) Won the 2021 Huvudstaden Junior Master Invitational Earned medalists at the 2021 Vreta Ping Junior Master Invitational (champion) Ranked No. 1 in Sweden in his age group in 2021 Shot a final round 67 to claim the High School Team bronze medal in 2022. Comments from Coach Williams: “Adam is an extremely talented, hard-working Swedish junior. Height off the tee and adaptability are his strengths. Adam has a huge advantage and is an excellent student. I know Adam’s coach in Sweden who has highly recommended Adam and he plays at the same club as former Pirate women’s golfer Lisa Pettersson (current member of the Ladies European Tour). Adam had many options and we are delighted that he has chosen to be part of our programme.” Drew O’Neal, Wilson, NC (Beddingfield HS) Claimed the 2022 CGA 14th Jimmy Anderson Boys Invitational Finished second at the 2022 TYGA Coastal Plains Junior (lost in the playoff) Second in the 2021 2A NCHSAA State Championship Placed third at the 2022 High Point Junior Open Forty-seven percent of his rounds in competition were equal or better in 2022. Comments from Coach Williams: “Drew is a very athletic, explosive player, with a lot of speed in his swing. His overall game has improved a lot over the last year and it was great to see him win the Jimmy Anderson this fall, capped off with a final round 63. It was just a matter of time to see his game match his athleticism and speed I’m excited for the growth we’ll continue to see from Drew and I know he’ll be fun to watch him attack a golf course. considering that he is also one of the top three in his graduating class together with his brother Nathan.” Nathan O’Neal, Wilson, NC (Beddingfield HS) Winner of the 2022 TYGA High Point Junior Open championship Finished second at the 2022 TYGA Bojangles Junior Open (lost in playoff) Two-time 2A NCHSAA East Regional Champions (2021-22) Fifty-six percent of the competitive round tied or better in 2022 Placed third at the 2022 TYGA Tournament of Champions. Comments from Coach Williams: “Nathan is extremely impressive. His maturity and mind on the golf course is way ahead of his age. Nathan has the great combination of a high golf IQ combined with an excellent ball striker and grinder. This combination makes Nathan an extremely consistent player who knows winning tournaments and appreciating par. His performance in the Bojangles in extremely tough conditions this summer really showed the mettle that Nathan possesses. He and his brother Drew are top 3 in their graduating class, which is very impressive.”

