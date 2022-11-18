Sports
Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud to finish with win in Turin | ATP tour
Rafael Nadal ended his Nitto ATP Finals campaign with a flourish on Thursday, as the Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5 at the prestigious season finale in Turin.
The top seed raised his level in his third round-robin game in Green Group, using the fast conditions to his advantage with a signature clean ball attack in the Pala Alpitour. Nadal hit 37 winners to Ruud’s 19, taking 93 percent (38/41) of the points behind his first serve to seal an hour-43-minute win and finish his 2022 season on a winning note.
“I’ve been practicing well,” said a philosophical Nadal after taking his first tour-level singles win since September at the US Open. “Probably not enough games to be at the level I needed. Probably not enough confidence after six hard months. That’s the way it is. I accept that the season didn’t end the way I wanted, [but] At least I ended up with a positive win.
“It’s important, the last official game of the season, so I’m happy with that. At the end I am happy with that… I was able to beat a great player.”
With the win, Nadal finishes with a 1-2 record in this year’s season finale. The 36-year-old, who scooped four tour-level titles this year, including major crowns at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, will finish 2022 with a tour-level record of 39-8.
“I can’t ask for more,” said Nadal, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. “2022 has had six tough months, two Grand Slams and finished the year high in the rankings. So I can’t complain at all. At my age, it means a lot to me to be able to perform and be competitive.
“For 2023, let’s try to have the right preparation, work the right way and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to get to the level I need to be competitive from the start. Let’s try it, I’m looking forward to it.”
Nadal had to fend off a lot of pressure in the first set against Ruud, who won the first two break points of the match 4-4. The Spaniard’s precise serve helped him to recover and he then broke with love to take the opener to the delight of the vocal Pala Alpitour crowd.
The 92-time tour champion’s lefty forehand became more and more influential in the second set, though Nadal had to be patient again as Ruud showed the resilience that saw him win over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in his first two games in Turin. . Still, the Spaniard was undeniable. He made his move in the 12th game, crashing a cross-court backhand winner for 15/40 before completing the win.
Tennis data innovations INSIGHTS Forehand quality analysis before the match shows how Nadal was dialed in behind his forehand. He hit 16 of his winners from that wing on his way to victory.
Rafael Nadal: INSIGHTS Forehand quality vs. Kasper Ruud
“At the end of the day, the personal satisfaction is more important than any title,” Nadal said, when asked about his desire to finish strong against Ruud, despite having no chance of reaching the semi-finals. “That’s right. If I don’t try my best, if I don’t give the best attitude every moment, then I won’t be able to be home and stay happy and be calm with myself.
Despite Thursday’s defeat, Ruud will advance to the semi-finals in Turin for the second consecutive year. Auger-Aliassime or Fritz join the Norwegian in qualifying for the Green Group semi-finals. The duo will face off in a winner-takes-all clash during the Thursday evening session at the Pala Alpitour.
