Johnnie Hockey hosts St. Scholastica Friday, visits Duluth Saturday

Johnnie’s hockey team kicks off a home-and-home series with St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The two teams will complete the weekend series at 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19, at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

-Friday November 18: Listen live (WBHR-660AM) | Live stats/live video

-Saturday November 19: Listen live (WBHR-660AM) | Live statistics | live video

TICKET INFORMATION:Fans who wish to attend SJU hockey’s home games at the HBNHC in St. Cloud must purchase tickets online. Due to crowds, the counters are not open. Buy tickets online

FREE BUS FOR CSB/SJU STUDENTS ON FRIDAY EVENING: Thanks to the SJU Senate, a bus is available for CSB/SJU students for Friday night’s home game in St. Cloud. The bus departs from the SJU Abbey Bell Banner at 6:15 PM (then a pick-up from Flynntown) and leaves CSB’s HCC at 6:30 PM

A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (4-1, 2-0 MIAC) kicked off its conference schedule last week with a sweep of Concordia-Moorhead.

at Saint John’s 7, Concordia 3 (November 10)

SJU scored four goals on special teams, three on the power play and one shorthanded, to win the home and MIAC opener 7-3 against Concordia-Moorhead last Thursday night in St. Cloud.

The two teams combined for five goals in the first period. Hanson O’Leary gave CC a 1-0 lead with a rebound goal 9:22 into the game, but junior forward Lewis Crosby (Edina, Minn.) tied the score 2:49 later on a short breakaway.

Cole O’Connell gave the lead back to the Cobbers with a power play goal at 3:07 PM, but SJU answered with two goals in the final 2:11 of the period. Senior forward Nick Michael (Waconia, Minn.) tied the game at 2-2 on a rebound off a shot from a junior forward Max Chest (Edina, Minn.) at 5:49 p.m. and junior forward Joe Papa (St. Charles, Illinois) gave the home team its first lead of the game with 25.5 seconds remaining.

A pair of power play goals from sophomore forward Cody Carson (Buffalo, Minn.) added another score from O’Connell to give SJU a 5-3 lead at the end of the second period.

Junior forward Jose Maucieri (Crosby, Minn.) added a power play goal of his own 4:49 into the third period and Borst ended the game’s scoring with a nice tic-tac-toe goal from Crosby and Michel 1:22 later.

Freshman goalkeeper Jon Hoe (Chanhassen, Minn.) made 25 saves to earn his first collegiate win on his second start.

SJU defeated CC by a 31-28 margin, including a 25-16 lead after the first period.

Saint John’s 5, on Concordia 1 (November 12)

The Johnnies scored four more power play goals, including three in the third period, to complete Concordia’s sweep with a 5-1 win last Saturday night at Moorhead.

Crosby opened the scoring for SJU with a power play tally, his fourth goal of the season, 10:14 into the first period.

Senior forward Dan Wiber (St. Joseph, Minn.) made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season seven minutes into the second period, but Ben Luedtke cut the lead in half with a short goal for the Cobbers 6:24 later.

Michel broke open the game with a pair of power play goals, one during a 5-on-3 and another 5-on-4, 1:04 apart midway through the third period.

Sophomore forward Jackson Sabo (Rosemount, Minn.) ended the scoring with the fourth power play goal, his first of the season, with 4:18 remaining.

Sophomore goaltender Bailey Huber (Mahtomedi, Minn.) made a career-high 30 saves to improve 3-0 on the year. CC outshot SJU 31-20, but went 0-for-4 on man advantage.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Michel took five points (3g/2a) in the Johnnies’ sweep of Concordia last weekend to earn MIAC Men’s Hockey Offensive Player of the Week honors. He scored a goal and an assist in Thursday night’s 7-3 home win and added three points (2g/1a) to the power play in Saturday night’s 5-1 win at Moorhead. He currently leads the team with five goals and is tied for the team lead in points with eight in four games played this season. His 2.0 points and 1.25 points per game lead the MIAC.

DO NOT TAKE PENALTY: The Johnnies went 7-for-9 (77.8 percent) in Concordia’s two-game sweep and are now 12-for-25 (48 percent) through the first five games of the season, leading both divisions of NCAA hockey .

SPECIAL TEAMS SHOWDOWN: SJU’s top-ranked power play this weekend faces St. Scholastica, who touts a penalty kill at 95 percent (19-for-20) over the first six games of the season. The 95 percent is tied for seventh in Division III (is tied for eighth in both divisions).

VOTES RECEIVED: SJU received two votes, from two to four, in the most recent USCHO Division III poll released Monday (Nov. 14).

A LOOK AT THE SAINTS: St. Scholastica (3-3, 2-0 MIAC) matched the Johnnies’ pair of wins last weekend with a sweep of Gustavus Adolphus, 10-3 and 2-1 in overtime. GAC defeated CSS 34-29 last Thursday (Nov. 10) in Duluth, but the Saints scored nine goals of equal strength, including five in the first period. Junior forward Arkhip Ledenkov collected four points (1g/3a) and freshman forward Tristan Shewchuk recorded his first collegiate hat-trick. Saturday’s (November 12) game was a much closer affair. GAC scored first, 12:35 into the game, but CSS tied it in the second period and junior forward Bryce Johnson counted the game-winner 42 seconds into overtime.

Shewchuk and junior forward Nathan Adrian lead the team with four goals each, while Adrian and Ledenkov provide five assists. Junior goaltender Jack Bostedt has played all 358:55 in the net and has a 2.17 GAA and a .925 save percentage (160 saves). Despite a strong penalty kill, St. Scholastica is only 1-for-21 (4.8 percent) on the power play.

LAST SEASON: SJU earned four of a possible six points with a win and tie (shootout loss) against St. Scholastica last January 20-21.

at Saint John’s 5, St. Scholastica 2 (January 20)

The Johnnies jumped out to a 3-0 lead and scored a pair of empty goals to seal the 5-2 win in what was their first home game since December 2.

Crosby began scoring with his team-leading 10th goal of the season 3:19 into the game and senior forward Jack Johnson (Bemidji, Minn.) scored his first goal of the season and 35th point in his 35th career game, with 3:54 left in the opening frame. Wieber made it 3-0 with his first goal of the season 3:54 into the second period.

St. Scholastica erased the shutout on a power play goal by Sam Fuss with 2:51 left in the second period and made it a one-goal game on Arkhip Ledenkov’s seventh goal of the season 5:39 in the third period.

CSS was called for a five-minute major penalty with 10:49 left to play, but scored only three shots on target. SJU finished 0-for-5 on man advantage (12:20 total).

The Johnnies foiled the Saints’ comeback attempt with two empty goals late in the third period. Crosby fired a long shot from deep inside the Johnnies’ defensive zone for his second score of the night—and fourth multi-goal game of the season—at 6:03 p.m. and sophomore forward Garret Smith (Eden Prairie, Minn.) ended the scoring with his first collegiate goal with 26 seconds left.

Goaltender Mac Berglove ’21 made 24 saves to improve to 8-3-1 on the year as SJU out-shot CSS, 41-26.

t-Saint John’s 5, at St. Scholastica 5 (CSS, 1-0; Jan. 21)

Crosby recorded his third hat-trick of the season the next night in Duluth in a 5–5 tie. The Saints won the shootout 1-0 to earn the extra point in the MIAC standings.

Senior defender Peter Tabor (Edina, Minn.) started the night’s scoring with his first goal of the season and fourth of his career, 3:47 into the game. However, CSS tied the game on a goal from Filimon Ledenkov 4:02 later to take a 2-1 lead thanks to a power play score from Brodie Girod with 5:12 left in the opening frame.

Crosby scored the first of his three goals with 7:37 left in the second period and junior forward Jose Maucieri (Crosby, Minn.) returned the lead to SJU with his third goal of the season 2:32 later.

The Saints turned the momentum back in their favor with a pair of goals 22 seconds apart late in the second period.

Crosby tied the game at 4–4 with 8:53 left, but Ledenkov gave the lead back to the home side 1:11 later (with 7:42 left). Crosby came through again to complete the hat-trick with his team-leading 14th goal of the season, tying the game at 5–5 with 4:24 remaining on the clock.

CSS had a narrow edge in shots, 38-37. SJU went 0-for-5 on the power play for its second game in a row.

SERIES HISTORY: SJU leads the series with an 18-13-1 record since 1988, but only 9-8-2 this century. Last season’s home win was the Johnnies’ second in their last seven meetings at the HBNHC.