Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Manika Batra vs Chen Szu Yu from Taipei in Quarterfinals to Start Soon



Table tennis Asian Cup 2022: India’s top-ranked women’s table tennis player Manika Batra will face the world’s No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of the Chinese … Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022: India’s top women’s table tennis player Manika Batra will face world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu from Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday. Manika Batra, India’s only women’s table tennis player to advance to the championships, is ranked No. 44 in the world. The QFs of the ongoing Asian Cup 2022 tournament will take place at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The battle for LAST-4 is currently underway. Follow ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup updates with InsideSport.IN Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Manika Batra vs. World No. 23 Chen Szu Yu from Taipei to start soon, India one step away from semi-finals as QUARTER-FINALS get underway – Follow LIVE ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022, DAY 2, Quarter Finals LIVE In the first quarterfinal of the day, China’s WANG Yidi defeated South Korea’s SHIN Yubin 4-1. Playing on Table 1 at Huamark Indoor Stadium, the score was 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 in favor of the Chinese woman.

The second quarterfinal for the women was an absolute blockbuster. Hina HAYATA of Japan rallied from 1-3 to win the match in the decider against DOO Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China. Earlier on Thursday, Batra delivered a stunning performance, recording victory over world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round. The Indian paddler beat the fourth seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9). Batra took an 8–3 lead and appeared to be on track after the game was decided. Chen used her expertise to tie the game at 9-9, but two consecutive errors from her gave Manika Batra one of the biggest wins of her career. Asian Cup Table Tennis: Manika Batra upsets Chinese number 7 in the world, Sathiyan leaves “data-image-caption=” Table Tennis Asian Cup: Indian star paddler Manika Batra STUNS world No. 7 Chen Xingtong to quarterfinals – CHECK OUT ” data-medium-file=”https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://www .insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg?w=809″ decoding=”async” loading=”lazy” class=”aligncenter wp-image-560990 size-full” src= “https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg” alt=”Asian Cup Table Tennis 2022: Indian top sailor Manika Batra one step away from semi-finals, takes it against World No. 23, Chen Szu Yu from Taipei, QUARTER FINAL starts from 10.30am – Follow LIVE” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/ uploads/2022 /11/13-2.jpg 1200w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg?resize=300,158 300w, https://www. insidesport.in /wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg?resize=768,403 768w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg ?resize= 1024.538 1024w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg?resize=690.362 690w, h ttps://www.insidesport.in/wp-conte nt/uploads/2022/11/13-2.jpg?resize=345,181 345w” sizes=”(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px”/> I’m really happy to be world No. 7 in the TT Asia Cup, will just keep doing my best and keep this focus for the next rounds. This is my 3rd win recently against a Chinese player.

Thank you everyone for supporting and encouraging me. pic.twitter.com/lcP5IZ8Kzt Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) November 17, 2022 On the other hand, in men’s singles, both the Indian challengers – World No. 39 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Indian National Champion Sharath Kamal, ranked 44th – were eliminated after losing in the first round. Sathiyan fought back against world No. 26 Yukiya Uda of Japan to tie the match at 3-3 after trailing 2-0. However, he eventually bit the dust in the last game and lost the match 4-3 (11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11,11-6, 10-12, 11-6).

Later in the day, 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal took the first match against World No. 16 Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei went down in the next four, losing 4-1 (11-7, 4-11, 7-11, 4-11, 6-11).

The three-day table tennis competition, which includes both men's and women's singles, ends on November 19.

