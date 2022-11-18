Clifford named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the Sixth Annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The semifinalist group consists of 20 of the nation’s top college football leaders. Selected by part of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year selection committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a track record of displaying exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Sixteen seniors and four juniors make up the list. Of the conferences, the Big Ten led the way with six selections, while the ACC had five. The SEC and Pac-12 had three each. The American Athletic had two semifinalists and the Big 12 had one selection. In addition to Clifford, the semifinalist list includes: Derick Hall (Auburn), Matthew Cindric (California), DeWayne Carter (Duke), Holton Ahlers (East Carolina), Dillon Gibbons (Florida State), Tailon Leitzsey (Illinois), Kaevon Merriweather ( Iowa), Blake Corum (Michigan), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Austin Williams (Mississippi State), Xavier McDonald (Navy), Isaiah Moore (North Carolina State), Kamryn Babb (Ohio State), Brendon Evers (Oklahoma State), Alex Forsyth (Oregon), Deslin Alexandre (Pittsburgh), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) and Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington). On Wednesday, December 14, three finalists will be named for the award. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on February 23, 2023. The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution to his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution is made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, Jason and his wife Michelle’s official charity. Founded in 2007, the SCORE Foundation has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the past 15 years. The foundation administers its nationally recognized SCOREkeepers program, which employs trained male mentors to work with children at domestic violence shelters in nine shelters across the two states. Clifford is in his fourth season as Penn State’s starting signal caller, having played in 48 career games and made 43 starts. He’s in Jonathan Sutherland as the only four-time team captains in program history. The redshirt senior currently sits as the all-time leader at Penn State in passing yards (10,023), passing touchdowns (79), completions (781), attempts (1,285), and completion percentage (.608). Clifford presented a $15,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Center County. That contribution included a $10,000 gift from Allstate, thanks to Clifford’s placement on their Good Works team. Another $5,000 came from Clifford’s personal NIL-related proceeds. Since arriving in Penn State, Clifford has been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. In addition, Clifford Limitless started NIL. His new agency focuses on helping college athletes venture into the NIL space. As CEO, Clifford hopes to make a difference to the lives of his fellow athletes and to the next wave of recruits coming to this new NCAA. No. 11/12 Penn State travels to Rutgers on Saturday. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 PM at SHI Stadium with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium this Saturday, November 26, to host Michigan State on Senior Day. Start time and broadcast details are yet to be determined. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. Related Videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/11/16/football-clifford-named-jason-witten-collegiate-man-of-the-year-seminfinalist.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

