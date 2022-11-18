Taylor Fritz Reaches SFs in Turin, Defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in Winner-Takes-All Clash | ATP tour





With a semifinal spot on the line at Thursday’s Nitto ATP Finals, it was Taylor Fritz who rose to the occasion in Turin. In a winner-takes-all blockbuster at the Pala Alpitour, the American clawed past Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the semi-finals at his debut at the prestigious year-end event. Both went into the game with an 1-1 record in Green Group, aiming to put Casper Ruud in the final four. In front of an excited crowd, Fritz executed his aggressive game effectively while handling the pressure at the crucial moments. He sacked 32 winners and outlasted Auger-Aliassime during the fierce exchanges in the third set, getting the crucial break at 3-2 in the decider to advance at two hours and 44 minutes. “I had to serve well all the time, I knew that,” said Fritz. “It was frustrating all game when I had so many points that I was only one point away from breaking point. So many times at 15/30, 0/30 when I returned I got myself into the points and kept losing the points. I just tried to be patient and not get frustrated and when I got the opportunity I capitalized. The eighth seed was strong on serve throughout the clash, finding his spots to dominate behind his throw in the fast indoor conditions. The number 9 in the world gave Auger-Aliassime few chances of a return. He won 88 percent (50/57) of his first serve points and saved all three break points he encountered, roaring with delight as he sealed victory on his first match point. “It’s huge,” said Fritz when asked about reaching the semifinals. “From maybe not even qualifying to be in the semi-finals now feels great. I felt I would play well here. I feel like I always play my best tennis against the best players.” In an impressive performance, Fritz was clinical as he stepped inside the baseline and won 80 percent of the points on offense. With his 45th tour-level win of the season, Fritz has improved to 2-0 in his ATP Head2Head series against Auger-Aliassime. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old captured his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, before ascending to the crowns in Eastbourne and Tokyo. Auger-Aliassime, who made his debut in Turin, ends the round-robin stage with a 1-2 record. “It was certainly a very high quality match,” he said of his defeat to Fritz. “In the third set [I made some] bad choices, bad execution some parts. Maybe I lost focus a bit. The fact that I’m tired, sometimes you don’t feel like you’re tired, but it’s late, you played a lot. I played for a long year. Sometimes without feeling [it], you make bad choices, a few mistakes, double mistakes – just because your brain isn’t that sharp. That’s what happened. I have to give him credit because the way I came back in the second set, for him to stay present, to still play well in that third set, it’s a big effort from him.”



The 22-year-old lost to Ruud in his opening match this week before beating Rafael Nadal. In an outstanding season, the Canadian captured tour-level trophies in Rotterdam, Florence, Antwerp and Basel, with a 57-27 record over the year. He will return to action next week as he leads Canada to the Davis Cup final, bidding his country for a second trophy this season after an ATP Cup victory in January.

