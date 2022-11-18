Fairmont Area borders Austin in home hockey opener, 5-4 | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – Whatever Fairmont Area head coach Eric Householder said during the second break, his Cardinal hockey players took the instructions to heart Thursday night. Tied at 3-all after a back-and-forth first two periods, Karissa Newville and Hannah Goerndt scored within an 88-second span in the third segment to propel Fairmont Area to a 5-4 non-league victory over the Austin. Packers at Martin County Arena. “I just told them if we put the puck in the net enough to start the third period, we can score a few goals and win this game.” said Housekeeper. Mission accomplished as Newville broke the deadlock by taking defender Shaye Dietz’s long, precise pass on the rush and buried a right liner in the rope. Newville’s lamp-lighter put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 with 11:15 in regulation. “As I mentioned before the season started, I was a little worried about how strong our defense would be after losing two longtime varsity defensemen in Kenzie (Householder) and Macy (Militello) to graduation,” said Eric Housekeeper. “Shaye (Dietz), Corene (Moeller) and Harper (Artz) pushed it up there tonight, and of course (goaltender) Hadley (Artz) put up a solid game for us as well.” Hannah Goerndt extended Fairmont Area’s lead to 5-3 working down the left before converting a double assist from Bella Larson and Brooklyn Murphy into the eventual winning goal at 9:47 in the third period. However, senior forward Sarah Wangen quickly capitalized by scoring her second goal of the game just 19 seconds later to bring Austin within 5-4. Wangen skated wide on a left push and cleared a left-to-right shot from Hadley Artz. However, Hadley Artz responded on the stretch by deflecting a shot from Wangen out of the crease before Fairmont Area’s Bella Larson delivered a crucial defensive gem with 2:52 left in regulation. Austin appeared to have a breakout opportunity with 3 minutes left in the rules, but Larson put the puck away by catching the Packer skater from behind to prevent a shot on target. Murphy opened the scoring for the Cardinals by waving through traffic before hitting a right-to-left blast by Austin goaltender Chloe Schaal with 14:39 left in the opening frame. Wangen countered by putting down the loose puck, blew down the left wing and webbed a backhander for a 1-all tie with 7:18 left in the first. Payton Squier then scored the first of her two goals for the Packers by redeeming Wangen’s centering pass for a power play goal into the left pipe at 1:38 p.m. of the second period. Larson took just 45 seconds to match Squier’s goal by converting a double assist from Murphy and Hannah Goerndt into a jam shot down the left for a 2-all score. Squier then uncorked a strange bouncing shot from the boards just inside the offensive blue line that rolled over Hadley Artz’s shoulder for an almost impossible goal at the 10:18 mark. Larson tied the Cardinals on the scoreboard by tapping her second goal of the game into the top left corner on the heels of Hannah Goerndt winning a faceoff with 5:02 left in midfield for a 3-all tie. Hadley Artz finished with a game-best 24 saves to clinch the win between the pipes for the Cardinals. Scale scored 19 stops for Austin. Fairmont Area (1-1) will host Luverne at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. Austin (0-1) hosts Windom Area on Saturday at 1 p.m. Austin 1-2-1-4 Fairmont 1-2-2-5 Score play 1st period FMT – Brooklyn Murphy (Abi Sundeen), 2:39 PM. AU–Sarah Wangen (unassisted), 7:18. 2nd period AU–Payton Squier (Sarah Wangen), PP., 13:38. FMT – Bella Larson (Brooklyn Murphy, Hannah Goerndt), 12:53. AU–Payton Squier (unaided), 10:18. FMT – Bella Larson (Hannah Goerndt), 5:02. 3rd period FMT – Karissa Newville (Shaye Dietz), 11:15 am. FMT–Hannah Goerndt (Bella Larson, Brooklyn Murphy), 9:47. AU–Sarah Wangen (unassisted), 9:28. Shots on target: Austin 6-13-9-28; Fairmont area 6-8-10-24. Saves: Hadley Artz (Fairmont) 24; Chloe Scale (Austin) 19. Penalties: Fairmont Area 5 for 10 minutes; Austin none. Power Play Odds: Austin 1-for-5; Fairmont Area 0-for-0. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

