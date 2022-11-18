Jimmy Robinson Ulster Open – Photo 1 of 1





THE next tournament on the Ulster Table Tennis Calendar is the Jimmy Robinson Ulster Open! It will take place at the impressive Lisburn Racquets Club over the weekend of 26/27 November. The extravaganza event celebrates 100 years of table tennis in Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, fireworks abounded at the Guy Fawkes evening Des Flanagan Investment Solutions County Antrim Table Tennis Open, held at Ballymena Academy. The tournament acted as a suitable precursor to the highly anticipated resumption of the County Antrim Table Tennis League and was very well supported with over 60 participants. The Over-60 and Over-40 events dominated the morning and early afternoon sessions. Top seed Sean McAnaney qualified from his group to beat Lisburn legend Jimmy Robinson in the quarter-final, Banbridge’s Arnold Morgan in the semi-final and Omagh’s Jeremy Lappin in a hard-fought final. The Over-40s was won by Ormeaus Daryl Strong who qualified from his group to play Letterkennys Bert McCloy in the last 16, Kingslands Gus Agnew in the quarter-final, teammate and top seed Philip Wallace in the semi-final and Omagh’s financial guru and tournament sponsor Des Flanagan in the final. The late afternoon and evening sessions were reserved for the Open event with an excellent turnout of players ensuring that the day’s proceedings ended late. Exciting, attacking style The eventual winner, top seed Tom Colvin from Craigavon, played an exciting attacking style of table tennis and captivated all onlookers with his table tennis skills, especially the large Craigavon ​​contingent of players who supported him throughout the day. After qualifying from his group, Tom played Des Flanagan in the last 16, Ormeau’s eleven-year-old world ranking sensation Peader Sheridan in the quarter-final, Ballymoney starlet Adam Faulkner in the semi-final and reigning County Antrim champion Conor Nugent in the final. Well played Tom on a great day of play. Each of the competitions had a consolation event for those who didn’t make the first two places in the group stage. The Over-60s consolation was won by Portadowns Barry Dixon. The Over 40s Consolation was won by Craigavons Wai Tat Som and the Open Consolation was won by Ormeaus Junior Close. Thank you The Ballymena TT Club, who hosted the County Antrim Open, would like to thank Mr Des Flanagan for his generous sponsorship, Ballymena Academy for the use of their gymnasium and all the players who took part in the event making it such a success. Referees Messrs Brown, McAllister, Sterling, Lappin and Morgan also deserve a special mention for their assistance throughout the day.

