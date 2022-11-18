Australia vs England first ODI; Steve Smith innings, score, cameras reveal exchange with David Warner, highlights





I’m back honey. This three-word statement, picked up by the Fox Cricket cameras during Australia’s victory over England in the first ODI at Adelaide Oval, should be a warning to rivals. Steve Smith is back. Watch Australia v England. Every ODI live and ad-free in-game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > The Aussie running machine has endured a streak of indifferent form over the past 18 months, but on Thursday night he looked like the Steve Smith who spent years plundering opposition bowling attacks. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Seeing Steve Smith’s Changed Attitude | 00:44 READ MORE Big Smith change should deter rivals; fast men in World Championship selection shootout: Talking Pts For God’s sake: Aussie stars heated moment with referee caught on stump microphone The twitches were still there, but the exaggerated movements, which had become noticeably more exaggerated lately, seemed calmer. This was never more evident than when Smith unfurled a superb cover drive during his 80 innings unbeaten run. As he walked to the center of the field to greet batting partner David Warner, cameras caught a sneer from Steve Smith. The great Aussie Mike Hussey read Smith’s lips and said, That’s also ominous for this summer. The hunger will be there. SEN Crickets Gerard Whateley, meanwhile, said Smith’s grace and style had returned. That’s rather glorious, Whateley said of SEN’s coverage. Steve Smith’s grace and style, it all flows. This is what I hope for all summer. He is the most interesting commodity in the Australian team going into the summer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Magic Malan crushes 134! | 04:12 It’s unrealistic to think he’ll return to that form he spent three summers where he was like nothing we’ve ever seen before. I don’t think he’ll fix that, but I feel like he’s still capable of being better than his past During a drinking break, Smith was asked by the Fox Cricket commentary team what he had changed about his game. Quite a lot, he replied with a smile, before joking: I actually use the center of the bat once. He added: Im just stand a lot quieter, don’t move as much, occasionally if I want to, but keep myself to the side. I think when I play cover drives like that and get my weight through the ball again, I know I’m hitting it well. It felt like I was moving a little bit far (crosswise) and leading the way a little bit, and I was just limiting a few areas I could score and wasn’t feeling too comfortable, but I’m feeling good at the moment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-2022-australia-vs-england-first-odi-steve-smith-innings-score-cameras-reveal-exchange-with-david-warner-highlights/news-story/4ec2d2696836f4484a0b39a13144de66

