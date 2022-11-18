Niwots Luke Weber is Longmont Times-Call Player of the Year – Longmont Times-Call





Niwots Luke Weber left the high school tennis circuit with no regrets. The memories are great. The awards, impressive. With everything behind us and looking back, it was four very special years, said the Longmont Times-Call boy tennis player of the year. And one of the best in Niwots programming history. Last month, the senior concluded his tennis career at the Class 4A state tournament in Pueblo with a second-place finish in singles. He finished the year 18-5. After knocking out DEvelyn’s Aswaanth Karuppasamy in the semis (his target since falling in the 2021 semis), he said he fell to Kent Denver’s Nate Gold in the finals, a kid who had been in the game all season. state has dropped a set. After the game, Weber said he told the two-time sophomore champion that he had better keep going and win four state titles by the time his high school career ends. My main goal was that semi-final match, Weber said candidly. The final game, I was really excited to be there. All I did was just to be in that place. I think everyone knew what was going to happen because he is a next level player. He’s extremely good. Weber should soon be a next level player. The senior finished his Niwot career with four regional titles across three rankings at No. 2 in doubles as a freshman, then three in singles and the last two years in the lead. Weber had won a state title as a sophomore in 2020 with 3 singles, leading the Cougars to their first team title in program history. He has finished in the top four at the state tournament each year, finishing in second place after a fourth-place finish last fall. He’s a super-athletic kid who has the potential to be a top player, said Niwot coach Aimee Hites. His work ethic is second to none and his game will only rise at the university level. Moreover, he is also extremely smart and coachable which is a college coach’s dream. I have no doubt that he will excel at the collegiate level. Weber, who said his game has grown tremendously during the past off-season, said he is in the final stages of his commitment process at Rochester Institute of Technology (Division III). There he is looking to major in computer engineering. I’m super excited to take my tennis to the next level, he said. The team there is great, the coach is great. I think the transition will be quite smooth. I am excited about the new challenges that will arise.

