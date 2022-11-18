High school reunion for November 17, 2022: Thomas Jefferson hockey takes comeback victory





Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 11:46 PM Ryder McGuirk scored the tying goal in the third period as Thomas Jefferson rallied from three goals down to beat Latrobe 5-4 in a shootout in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night. Andrew Oliver and Liam Mahoney also scored as TJ (3-3) cleared a 4-1 deficit. Peyton Meyers had a goal and an assist for Latrobe (3-2-1). Beaver 3, Wheeling Park 1 – Carson Cuddy, Domenick Cerilli and Zach Masters each scored a goal to help Beaver (1-5) earn his first Class A win of the season by beating Wheeling Park (0-6). Domenick Amthor made 20 saves in net for the Bobcats. Bishop Canevin 6, Carrick 2 – Ryan Saginaw had two goals and two assists and Brian Kalanish added two goals and an assist for Bishop Canevin (7-0) in a Varsity D2 win. Ty Serakowski and Ben Ondrejko also scored. Cody Schmitt and Frank Christopher scored for Carrick (2-3-1). 6 Bishop McCort, 5 South Fayette – Brennan Karalfa scored with 17 seconds remaining to tie the game and Bishop McCort (6-1) went on to win in a shootout in a Class 2A game. Trevor Dalessandro had a few goals for South Fayette (6-0-1). Burrell 8, Central Valley 3 – Dante Taliani and Caden Lindo-Canfield each scored two goals and Julian Kemp had a goal and three assists to propel Burrell (4-2) to a Varsity D2 victory. Aiden Pournaras scored a goal and an assist for Central Valley (0-7). Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 5 – Titan Bekerleg had a hat-trick and Max Sokol and Dylan Brooks each added a goal and two assists to lead Connellsville (3-2) to a Varsity D2 victory. Joey Wach scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (2-5). Deer Lakes 4, Ringgold 3 – AJ Schaaf and Shawn McIntyre scored in the third period to propel Deer Lakes (5-0) to a comeback victory over Ringgold (5-1) in a battle between previously undefeated Division II teams. McIntyre scored two goals for the Lancers and Ryan Grunden also scored. Kenneth Cadawallader had a hat-trick for Ringgold. 16 Fox Chapel, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Dom Casile had a seven-point night with three goals and four assists to lead Fox Chapel (8-1) to a Class A victory over Westmont Hilltop (0-7). Liam Wiseman and Mason Heininger each had three goals and two assists. Freeport 6, Plum 2 – Aiden Bauman scored four goals to lead Freeport (4-3) to a Class A victory over Plum (1-5). Nick Dobransky had a goal and three assists and Zack Bowser added a goal and two assists for Freeport. McDowell 10, Chartiers Valley 1 – Nico Catalde had four goals and five assists for a nine-point night in a Class A win for McDowell (3-1-1). Braeden Martin added a hat-trick and two assists. Romeo Isoldi scored for Chartiers Valley (1-5). North Allegheny 7, Bethel Park 1 – Evan Perrotte scored twice and Evan Kerber and Trey Gallo each had a goal and two assists for North Allegheny (6-2) in a Class 3A victory. Ian Majernik scored for Bethel Park (3-5). Pines-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2 – Jack Breisinger had a goal and an assist and Haden Snyder and Ryan Peacock also scored for Pine-Richland (2-5-1) in a Class 3A win. Zakary Wilcox scored twice for Canon-McMillan (1-5-1). Seneca Valley 5, Mount Lebanon 0 – Tyler Garvin had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Nicholas shutout Seneca Valley (6-1-1) for 20 saves in a Class 3A victory over Mount Lebanon (2-7).

