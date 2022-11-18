Chestnut brown swimming and diving eyes strongly seen at UGA Invite





AUBURN, Alaska – After a landslide win against LSU for both the men and women, Auburn Swim and Dive heads to Athens for the UGA Invitational where they will face Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech and the host Bulldogs. The Tigers, led by head coach Ryan Wochomurka , netted some important runs against their rival Tigers. The men finished with a score of 208-92 and the women came out on top with 179-121. Since the start of the season, the swimmers have been accelerating and are not giving up yet. Of the possible nine dual matchups, the Orange and Blue have won eight. Chestnut relays have been nothing short of outstanding in the early parts of 2022. Between the women and men, the Tigers own eight top-10 relays in the country. For the women, Lexie Mulvihill , Claudia Tamm , Payton Marvin and Polina Nevmovenko have combined for the second-best 400 free relay in the country. Mulvihill and Nevmovenko also have top-10 individual times heading into the mid-season invite Emily Hetzer , Megan Lee and Hannah Eigenbey . Nate Stoffel , Attack Mikuta , Aidan Stoffel and Kale Makinen head into the weekend with the nation’s third-fastest swim in the 400 medley relay. Individually, Mikuta will look to build on his 51.41 100 chest time which currently ranks second in the country. Nate Stoffel (100 back) also owns a top-10 time together with distance swimmer Bricklayer Mathias and IM specialist Danny Schmidt . And let’s not forget the divers. The transfer from Virginia, Walker Creedon won the 1m at LSU with a score of 300.75 and White Andrew ended right behind him. Abigail Farrar finished her day fourth in the 1m and senior Gretchen Wensuc scored 279.53 and took fifth place in the 3m. The action kicks off Thursday morning at 9:30am ET. For those not traveling to Athens, tune in to SEC Network Plus for live coverage. The full swimming schedule can be found below: Thursday November 17

Prelims, 9:30 a.m. ET | Finals, 5:30 p.m. ET 500 free

200 im

50 free

200 free relay

400 Medley Relay Friday November 18

Prelims, 9:30 a.m. ET | Finals, 5:30 p.m. ET 400 im

100 flies

200 free

100 Chest

100 back

200 medley relay

800 free relays Saturday November 19

Prelims, 9:30 a.m. ET | Finals, 5:30 p.m. ET 200 back

100 free

200 Chest

200 flies

1650 free (final starts at 11:02)

400 free relay The full dive schedule is below: Thursday November 17 11 a.m. Prelims 3 meters ladies

approx. 12:45 p.m. Prelims 1 meter men

approx. 13:45 hrs Final 1 meter men

5.30 pm Final 3 meter ladies Friday November 18 11 a.m. Men’s Prelims 3 meters

approx. 12:45 p.m. Prelims 1 meter ladies

approx. 1:45 pm Final 1 meter ladies

5.30 pm Final 3 meters men Saturday November 19 10:30 a.m. Prelims women’s platform

approx. 12:30 p.m. Platform Prelims Men

2 p.m. Men’s and Women’s Platform Finals

