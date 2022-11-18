Sports
Moment David Warner has a funny conversation with a young cricket fan who asked him for his shirt
Cheeky young cricket fan begs David Warner for his shirt during one-day win over England – but the Aussie star tells him to ask teammate Marnus Labuschagne instead!
Australian batsman David Warner showed off his sense of humor with a young fan in Adelaide on Thursday night.
The 36-year-old Warner had just plundered 86 at the top of the table as Pat Cummins’ side comfortably chased England’s tally of 287 from 50 overs.
The powerhitter had excellent contact at the crease and hit 10 boundaries and a six off 84 balls in the opener of the ODI series.
This cheeky boy knew what he wanted when the Fox Sports cameras made his way around Adelaide on Thursday
Aussie batsman David Warner saw the sign on the TV screen and responded with his own message saying ‘get one from Marnus’
As Australia circled to an impressive victory, the cameras turned to a daring youngster who knew what he wanted.
Sitting on the fence next to the boundary rope, the sassy fan pulled out a handwritten sign asking for Warner’s shirt.
The image was seen by the dynamic batsman, who responded with a hilarious message of his own: ‘get one off Marnus.’
Warner referred to teammate Marnus Labuschagne who was one of the few players not to take the batsman friendly wicket in the City of Churches.
Labuschagne was dismissed for just four, with impromptu opener Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80 not out) impressing at the willow swing.
Warner’s own sign referred to teammate Marnus Labuschagne, who was one of the few not to cash in on the batsman friendly wicket against England.
“(It) was probably the best I’ve felt in about six years,” Smith told reporters as he reflected on the win.
“I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, honestly I haven’t felt that way in about six years.
“It was nice to score some runs in those days and we’re always looking for perfection, and for me that was as close to perfection as possible.”
At one point, Warner was seen beckoning the young fan into the Aussie locker room – where he is believed to have passed a training shirt to the delighted youngster.
Australia’s next ODI against England is on November 19 at the SCG, starting at 2.20pm (AEST).
