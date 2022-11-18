Packers will now play ‘playoff football’





The Packers were—and frankly still are—on the edge. An upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday ended an excruciating five-game losing streak, but there’s no time to celebrate the win. If Green Bay – as Aaron Rodgers once said – wants to “run the table”, they will have to keep stacking wins to get out of their current 4-6 hole. There’s only one way to go about things: one game at a time. Running back Aaron Jones knows a postseason focused approach will be necessary for the Packers to fight their way back into contention. “Absolutely. We’ve talked about it; we have to play with urgency and try to get every win,” said Jones. SiriusXM on Wednesday about the mindset of Green Bay entering the game against Dallas and moving forward. “It’s playoff football for us.” Playoff football doesn’t get any easier on Thursday night when the Packers play host to a Tennessee Titans team that may not impress people, but presents quite a challenge. The Titans boast a strong running game thanks to the resurgence of Derrick Henry and a defense that is notably stingy against the run. This detail could prove hugely important with frigid temperatures predicted for the game at Lambeau Field. Jones puts in an outstanding performance in the win over Dallas, finishing with 138 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts. Plus, he helps revive a Packers attack that has been stuck in first or second gear too many times. The efforts of Jones, Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson produced the Packers’ best scoring output of the season and gave people reason to believe that Green Bay might finally find out. That came against Dallas’ struggling running defense. Jones won’t have it so easy on Thursday, at least not if the numbers can be trusted. Tennessee has the second best defense in the NFL, with only 85.1 yards per game on the ground and 3.9 yards per carry. The Titans have surrendered just two rushing touchdowns in their nine games played this season and have effectively forced opponents to move away from the run, averaging only 21.6 carries per game for opposing backs. Statistically, this would suggest that the Packers would be better off throwing first and thinking twice about running the ball. But with Jones breaking 100 yards for the fourth time this season, Green Bay will likely want to continue running back to bring much-needed balance to his offense. It’s not quite an immovable object versus an unstoppable force, but this game is going to be a battle of stubbornness or maybe a battle of wits. The Packers’ season could again depend on the outcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/aaron-jones-packers-playing-playoff-football-from-here-on-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos