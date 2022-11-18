Five tennis student-athletes ranked nationally





Men’s Tennis | 17-11-2022 14:42:00 TROY, NY — The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has announced the Division III men’s and women’s national rankings for Nov. 11, and five student-athletes from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been included. The national ranking lists the top 50 singles players and top 25 doubles teams and RPI has listed two men separately, including the No. 3 ranked player, and included two teams. sophomore Aiden Drover-Mattinen (Portugal Cove – St. Philips, NL / Blyth Academy) is No. 3 in singles and No. 8 in doubles with partner Andy Zhu (Richmond, BC / Laurel Springs School), a freshman. Senior Abraham Johannes (Albuquerque, NM/Albuquerque Academy) is No. 31 in men’s singles, while the women’s doubles team of Lorna Flores Gonzalez (Sugar Land, TX/iUniversity Prep.) and Nikki Ridenour (Minneapolis, MN/Roseville Area) is No. 8 in the country . Flores Gonzalez, a sophomore, and Ridenour, a freshman, qualified for the ITA Cup in late September as runners-up in the ITA Northeast Regional. The duo posted a 4-1 record with wins over teams from three different schools. Their first two games went to tiebreaks before winning 8-1 in the quarter-finals. Being promoted by default due to injury put them into the final, where they were beaten 6-1, 6-3. At the national event, they earned All-America as they advanced to the quarterfinals before losing 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 to the No. 1 seeded side. Drover-Mattinen won All-America in singles after advancing to the semifinals of the ITA Cup. He won the ITA Northeast Regional singles title by going 6-0, which included two wins by love scores. He won 12 of his 13 sets, half of them 6-0. As the top seed, he defeated opponents from six different schools with a come-from-behind 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the final. Playing with Zhu, they earned an automatic bid to the national tournament by winning their region as No. 1. They racked up five victories, including an 8-0 sweep in the Round of 16, a tie-break win in the semifinals, and a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory in the final. Drover-Mattinen and Zhu entered the ITA Cup, but lost in the first round. Yohannes played the semi-finals of the ITA Regional before losing 7-6 (11-9), 1-6, 7-6 (7-5). He won his first four matches without dropping a set. This is the second straight fall he has been ranked after being ranked No. 22 in 2021. Drover-Mattinen was number 11 a season ago.

