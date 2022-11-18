Sports
LA Kings prospects Kenny Connors for a flying start as Hockey East’s Rookie of the Month
It’s certainly been an eventful start to the season for UMass-Amherst forward and LA Kings prospect Kenny Connors.
As he entered his freshman season, following a summer that included being selected by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as attending his first NHL development camp and Team USA’s summer selection camp for the World Junior Championships, expectations were high.
Entering his 2022-2023 season, which saw him on a new team as he transitioned from the USHL to the NCAA, Connors put his focus on building trust and relationships as quickly as possible.
When I joined UMass, I wanted to do my best to earn the trust of the coaches and work as hard as I could, he said. My focus was getting to know the guys and getting to know them as best I could and building chemistry on the ice.
Connors accomplished that early in the season when he and his teammates won a two-game series against the top-ranked Denver Pioneers on October 14-15.
Not a bad start to a college career.
I think beating Denver was a big step forward for the team and for myself and the team’s confidence, he recalled. After those wins I felt a lot more comfortable on the ice. I think my linemates and I have hit it off really well so far we’ve built chemistry. I think the coaches have done a great job putting me in places where they think I can succeed.
During those two games against Denver, Connors scored both the first goal and first assist of his collegiate career.
A month later, now 11 games into the season, Connors is tied as a freshman for the team lead in goals (4) and is second on the team in both points (11) and plus/minus (+3). The game of the natives of Pennsylvania is recognized not only by his team, but also by the Hockey East Conference.
On November 2, Connors was announced as the Hockey East Rookie of the Month, driven by his offensive performance. Connors, who was also named Hockey East Rookie of the Week on October 24, led UMass in scoring in a 5-1-1 month with nine points in seven games, three goals and six assists.
It’s not just the offensive accolades that Connors is proud of, though. In describing his own game, he cited Kings forwards Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault and their two-way play as role models for himself. They say some things are meant to maybe the Connors and Kings organization be one of them.
“I aim to be a 200-foot player who can play in all three zones and be trusted in the game at all times,” he said. Like the guys that have the Kings like Anze Kopitar and Philip Danault, they are two of the best two-way centers in the NHL. That’s the game I’m trying to play. someone who is defensively responsible but can also produce offensively and score goals consistently. Having guys like Kopitar and Danault makes it easy to watch and model my game.
As for the kingship, Connors got his first taste of the organization over the summer, when he was selected by the Kings during the 2022 NHL Draft.
Over a two-day period in early July, hundreds of hopeful applicants waited to hear their names from one of the 32 NHL teams. Only 225 did. Of those picks, seven were made by the LA Kings, including Connors, who was selected 103rd overall, the team’s second pick of the event.
The even-tempered forward will never forget that moment when he and his family lived in celebrated Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, a town 55 minutes west of Philadelphia.
I spent the day with my family just staying in the moment, Connors said in an interview earlier this week. It was a very special moment when I heard my name called and I was really lucky to have my family around me. Once I heard my name called it was great to connect with the staff and start my relationships with the members of the Kings organization.
Just a few days into the draft, Connors joined his fellow prospects in El Segundo for a week-long development camp.
The confident Connors got a chance to see firsthand how his game performed compared to his fellow prospects, including several players with NHL experience. He used the camp as an opportunity to learn from those before him.
What struck me most was being able to be around guys like Quinton Byfield, Arthur Kaliyev and Jordan Spence, who all played games in the NHL, he said of the experience. It was really cool to have them skate with us and train with us. We got a chance to see what they’re doing to play at the NHL level and get to check it out with them to see what we can work on.
Now with a development camp behind him and a strong start to the season, Connors sets his sights on what lies directly ahead. He noted that he is not one to set a lot of goals, he is just trying to help the team as best he can at the moment.
Connors and UMass are currently ranked 15th in the nation and have had a strong start to the season. When asked what he hopes to achieve this season, Connors modestly replied that his focus is not on his future, but rather on the team approach.
I’m not a big goal setter, I don’t want to set expectations and be happy after a loss or angry after winning if I don’t succeed in the goals I set, he said. I just want to help take the team as far as possible and play meaningful hockey when there are only a few teams left at the end of the year. I want the team and I to play those important games at the end of the season. If we do that, I think we can call the season a success.
As the season progresses, Connor focuses on being the best player he can be, ignoring the outside noises and doing what he can to help his team win.
Perhaps a stint in the red, white and blue is also in his future, with Connors one of several players competing to represent the United States at the World Junior Championships. Connors was mentioned by The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler as a possible option for the final roster as an older player that Team USA could select for additional experience of responsible two-way play.
For now, though, things are going full steam ahead with the Minutemen. With an unquestioned passion and drive for the game, the true team player will do what he can in all three zones. Connors and UMass next play at The University of New Hampshire on Friday, November 18, as he looks to continue his strong start to the season.
