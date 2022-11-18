INTRAMURALS: The quest for The Tyng Cup cut short so far





Yale’s intra-college sports season is back in full swing.

Ahaan Bhansali



Ahaan Bhansali

1:37 am, Nov 18, 2022





Lily Dorstewitz, staff photographer The search for the Tyng Cup is back in full swing, with all 14 residential colleges competing in six fall intramural sports. The intramural season kicked off on September 12. Spikeball, soccer, flag football, and cornhole were held outdoors, while pickleball and ping pong were held indoors. Each of these sports will eventually contribute to The Tyng Cup, a gift from Yale alumni George Addee, Sheldon Rose and Malcolm Aldrich. The cup is awarded to the college that has accumulated the most IM points by the end of the year. The indoor sports went off without a hitch, but the four outdoor sports suffered a host of complications due to the weather, said Aviv Pinker 25, a Trumbull College IM secretary. In the fall IM season, several football games were postponed due to rain. Another common problem that prevented play was that of forfeitures, which usually occurred when colleges could not bring enough participants to a given event. Trumbull IM Secretary George Lan 24 was particularly concerned about forfeitures, explaining that it can be frustrating for colleges looking forward to participating in the sport. Forfeitures certainly play a role in the huge discrepancy between colleges at the top and the bottom, Lan said. It can even be difficult for the smaller universities of applied sciences to bring enough participants. Lan also found that many of the matches did not have enough referees. Of those who did show up, Lan noted that few had much experience in the sports they mentored, which made it challenging for secretaries to navigate. IM leadership is working to improve this for next seasons. IM leadership also helped organize a new event ahead of this Saturday’s game. Soccer champions Grace Hopper and flag soccer champions Morse will face their Harvard counterparts one day before the highly anticipated Harvard-Yale Game, Pinker told the news. Atin Narain 26 believes IM sports is a great way for him to contribute to his residential university, Berkeley. Participating in these events brings a strong sense of belonging and student spirit, Narain told the news. He is also enthusiastic about meeting and interacting with other students in his residential university through these sports. The winter intramural season, which is coming soon, will feature basketball and several other sports, which are yet to be determined, Lan told the news. Details on the use of certain facilities are still being worked out by the team, but should be confirmed soon, after which students can reapply. I encourage everyone to keep up to date with communications from your college IM secretaries and follow your college’s Instagram accounts, Pinker said. Anyone who hasn’t tried IMs yet should definitely do so next season! Pauli Murray College currently leads the Tying rankings.

