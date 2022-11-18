Seventeen recommended in sign class

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Maze announced the addition of 17 student-athletes for the 2024 season.

This year’s class is ranked No. 35 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the Mountaineers’ sixth straight top-40 class.

Joining the program in 2024 are: Spencer Barnett (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Andrew Callaway (Seaford, Delaware), Brody Dalton (Chapmanville, West Virginia), Connor Demko (Highland, Michigan), Joseph Fredericks (Chesapeake, Virginia), JJ Glasscock (Scottsville, Virginia), Armani Guzman (New York, New York), Aaron Jamison (Morgantown, West Virginia), Brodie Kresser (Jesup, Iowa), Tony Konopiots (Downers Grove, Illinois), Alex Marot (Johnston, Rhode Island ), Chase Meyer (Lincolnton, North Carolina), Lincoln Pack (Mount Morris, Pennsylvania), Michael Perazza (Naples, Florida), Eric Servellon (Hopewell Junction, New York), Aidan Smith (Silver Spring, Maryland), and Luke Szepek ( Colony, New York).

“We’re very excited about this class,” said Mazey. “There are seven pitchers and 10 position players from 12 different states and filled with high-end competitors who have played at a very high level so far. We have a significant number of players in this class that we expect to have an immediate impact on the field. As with recent classes, Major League talent is coming to Morgantown.”

Spencer Barnett, INF, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (North Allegheny HS)

Spencer Barnett plays for coach Andrew Heck at North Allegheny High. He helped the Tigers win a WPIAL championship and finished runner-up to the PIAA as a sophomore, earning all-section status as a junior. In addition, he was on the All-Tournament Team at the 2022 WWBA U-17 National Championship. Barnett is ranked the No. 11 shortstop and No. 38 overall prospect in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. Barnett, Ken and Terri’s son, has doubts about his major at WVU.

Andrew Callaway, LHP, Seaford, Delaware (Delmar HS)

Andrew Callaway attends Delmar High and is a member of coach Jordan Johnson’s baseball program. He earned all-state and all-conference status after finishing with an 8-2 record and 83 strikeouts in 58 innings of work on the mound. Perfect Game rates Callaway as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and No. 2 overall prospect in Delaware. Callaway, the son of Darin and Nicole, plans to study agriculture at WVU.

Brody Dalton, C/OF, Chapmanville, West Virginia (Chapmanville HS)

Brody Dalton attends Chapmanville High, where he plays baseball for coach Josh Rakes. A three-sport standout athlete, he was an all-state and all-conference selection in baseball, football and basketball as a junior. On the diamond, he helped the Tigers to an 18-10 score. Perfect Game ranks him as the No. 2 catcher and No. 5 overall prospect in West Virginia. Dalton, the son of Derek and Angel, plans to enroll in general studies in West Virginia.

Connor Demko, LHP, Highland, Michigan (Lakeland HS)

Connor Demko plays for coach Brad Farquhar at Lakeland High. Last spring, he helped his team to an MHSAA district championship, its first since 2018, and a national title. Demko is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 40 overall prospect in Michigan. Demko, the son of Rick and Theresa, plans to study sports management at WVU.

Joseph Fredericks, LHP, Chesapeake, Virginia (Pro5 Academy)

Joseph Fredericks plays for coach Mike Griffin at Pro5 Academy in Apex, North Carolina. Last spring, he was an all-regional selection at Grassfield High, striking out 59 batters in 29 innings. He also played on the Philadelphia Phillies Scout Team last summer. Fredericks is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 24 overall player in North Carolina. Fredericks, the son of John and Anne, plans to study exercise science at WVU.

JJ Glasscock, RHP, Scottsville, Virginia (Fluvanna County HS)

John (JJ) Glasscock attends Fluvanna County High where he plays for coach Joel Gray. Last season, he struckout 102 batters with only seven earned runs in 52.2 innings. The all-district and All-Central Virginia roster has four no-hitters in his high school career. In addition, Glasscock participated in the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League. Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 5 right-handed pitcher and No. 15 overall player in Virginia, Glasscock was also listed nationally as the No. 363 overall prospect by the entity. Glasscock, the son of John Sr. and Dawn, plans to study marketing at WVU.

Armani Guzman, INF, New York, New York (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School)

Armani Guzman plays for coach Clark Wright at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. He was an all-state performer last spring and has been placed on the all-conference team in each of the past two seasons. The Eagles finished 2022 14-7-1 and entered the NCISSA Semifinals. According to Perfect Game, Guzman is a top-500 national recruit (No. 432). The entity also ranks him as the No. 3 shortstop and No. 8 New York prospect. Guzman, the son of Clara Torres, plans to study sports management at WVU.

Aaron Jamison, OR, Morgantown, West Virginia (Morgantown HS)

Aaron Jamison plays at Morgantown High for coach Pat Sherald. An all-state and all-conference performer, Jamison led the state in 14 home runs as a junior. He was named PBR and Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year last spring and was invited to play at East Coast Pro, one of the top amateur showcases in the country. In addition, he earned an invite to the Team USA U-15 National Team tryouts earlier in his high school career. Jamison is ranked as the #1 overall prospect in the state by PBR and Perfect Game. Jamison, the son of John and Debbie, plans to study finance at WVU.

Brodie Kresser, INF, Jesup, Iowa (Des Moines Area CC)

Brodie Kresser plays at Des Moines Area Community College for coach Nic Mishler. As a freshman, he hit .337 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 46 RBI for the Bears, who finished by a score of 36-22. Before that, Kresser was twice an all-conference pick at Jesup High. Kresser, the son of Erik and Tine, plans to do business in West Virginia.

Tony Konopiots, INF, Downers Grove, Illinois (Downers Grove North HS)

Tony Konopiots plays for coach Kyle Briscoe at Downers Grove North High. He is an all-conference player and has served as team captain since his second campaign. Konopiots is rated the No. 5 third baseman and No. 53 overall prospect in Illinois by Perfect Game. The son of Louis and Keri, he plans to enroll at WVU for general studies.

Alex Marot, INF, Johnston, Rhode Island (The Winchendon School)

Alex Marot plays at Winchendon School for coach John Toffey. Last summer, he earned a spot at the 2022 Area Code Games, considered one of the top high school showcase events in the country, in San Diego, as well as the PBR Futures Game. Marot is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 third baseman and No. 4 overall prospect in Rhode Island. Michael and Kelly’s son Marot plans to do business in West Virginia.

Chase Meyer, RHP, Lincolnton, North Carolina (Combine Academy)

Chase Meyer plays at the Combine Academy for coach Alex Speas. The three-time all-state pitcher has competed in several high-level events, including the 2022 National Showcase and the 2020 PG All-American Games. In addition, he was a member of the New York Mets Scout Team. Ranked as the No. 2 right-handed pitcher and No. 6 overall player in North Carolina, Perfect Game also lists Meyer as the No. 92 overall prospect nationally. Meyer, the son of Leonard Meyer and Wendi Swann, plans to pursue sports medicine at WVU.

Lincoln Pack, UTL, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania (Waynesburg Central HS)

Lincoln Pack playing for coach Tom Ankrom at Waynesburg Central High. A three-time all-conference selection, he owns a high school batting average of .513. He was also placed on the All-Tournament Team at the 2021 WWBA U-16 National Championships. Pack is ranked the No. 4 third baseman and No. 47 overall prospect in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. Pack, the son of Clinton and Jamie, plans to enroll at WVU for general studies.

Michael Perazza, OR, Naples, Florida (Community School of Naples)

Michael Perazza plays for coach Chad Ott at the Community School of Naples. He was a Class 3A Player of the Year finalist as a junior and was part of two all-area teams in his high school career. He hit .442 at the plate last spring, a year after finishing as a sophomore with a .390 average. Perazza has also been named to All-Tournament Teams at several WWBA events, including the 2022 U-17 National Championship and the 2021 World Championship. Mike and Keri’s son, Perazza plans to do business in West Virginia.

Eric Servellon, RHP, Hopewell Junction, New York (Arlington HS)

Eric Servellon plays at Arlington High for coach John Biasotti. Last spring, he was named the pitcher of the year at his conference to go along with the honors for all sections, provinces and leagues. In addition, he appeared on the Poughkeepsie Journal First Team in each of the past two seasons. Servellon is the No. 12 right-handed pitcher and No. 34 overall prospect in New York, according to Perfect Game. Servellon, the son of Antonio and Michele, plans to study physical education at WVU.

Aidan Smith, RHP, Silver Spring, Maryland (Our Lady of Good Counsel)

Aidan Smith plays for coach Steve Balance at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Ranked as a top-10 player by PBR Maryland, Smith is ranked the No. 5 right-handed pitcher and No. 16 overall player in Maryland by Perfect Game. In 2020, he was placed on the All-Tournament Team of the WWBA U-15 National Championship. The son of Dionne Smith, he plans to study sports management at WVU.

Luke Szepek, C, Colonie, New York (Christian Brothers Academy)

Luke Szepek plays at Christian Brothers Academy for coach Casey O’Connor. As a sophomore, he helped his team to a Section 2 championship while earning All-Times Union honors. A year later, he was part of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic and made the All-Tournament Team at the 2022 WWBA U-16 National Championship. Szepek is rated the No. 4 catcher and No. 4 catcher by Perfect. 28 overall prospect in New York. The son of Pina Szepek, he plans to enroll at WVU in sports management or business.

