Ranatunga from Sri Lanka has to pay for cricket feud





Columbus (AFP) Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been ordered to pay $70,000 in a defamation case stemming from a long-running feud over control of the island’s money-rich cricket board.

Ranatunga has been embroiled in a bitter battle with Thilanga Sumathipala, a four-time president of Sri Lanka Cricket, and the pair have regularly exchanged allegations of bribery and match-fixing. Thursday’s civil court ruling dates back to an incident in 2003 when Ranatunga said his arch-rival was corrupt and unfit to run the sport’s top national body. “My family and friends and people who believed in me are so happy and relieved,” Sumathipala told AFP on Friday. “I wish my mother was alive to hear this court order. Justice delayed is justice denied. Anyway, better late than never.’ A court official told AFP Ranatunga was ordered to pay 25 million rupees ($70,000) for the comments. Ranatunga’s spokesman said the decision would be appealed to a higher court. Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to their 1996 World Cup victory, retiring after failing to defend the title in 1999. He has since dueled Sumathipala for control of the cricket board, including a failed tilt in 2019. The Sri Lanka national team has been plagued by allegations of corruption and infighting over the years. Former sports minister Harin Fernando has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) considers Sri Lanka to be one of the world’s most corrupt nations under its jurisdiction. One of his predecessors, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, told parliament last year that match-fixing was commonplace in Sri Lanka. Ratanunga has in the past expressed doubts about the integrity of the Sri Lankan team that lost the 2011 World Cup final to India, but refrained from making direct accusations against players. He has accused Sumathipala of violating ICC rules by holding office despite his family’s ties to the gambling industry – a business Sumathipala says has nothing to do with. Sumathipala, for his part, has raised questions about Ranatunga’s own behavior when his team failed to defend the World Cup in 1999. 2022 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221118-sri-lanka-s-ranatunga-ordered-to-pay-over-cricket-feud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos