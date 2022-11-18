Sports
BYU Football: Cougars revolving door at starting RB could end Saturday
A year after Tyler Allgeier exploded onto the national scene to become the leading single-season rusher in BYU history with 1,606 yards, the Cougars have struggled to find a suitable replacement.
Cal transfer Chris Brooks could partially fill Allgeiers shoes, but the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. Redshirt freshman Miles Davis, a converted receiver, picked up some of the slack and showed promise before an injury sent the Las Vegas product to the sideline.
Chris Brooks isn’t the type of kid I need to worry about, or sit here and give him a pep talk about that sort of thing. Chris has played in big games and he’s a veteran so he knows. BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga on Cal transfer RB Chris Brooks injuries and playing time
Sixth-year senior Lopini Katoa has been the most durable and reliable ball carrier, grabbing 324 yards on 74 carries, second most on the team after Brooks 463 yards. Junior college transfer Hinckley Ropati came forward in the 31-28 win over Boise State and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 27.3 yards per catch.
Fourth sophomore Jackson McChesney ran three runs for 33 yards in the opener against South Florida but suffered an undisclosed, season-ending injury and is on the list of 24 non-senior players to be honored on Senior Day.
Things are really over for RBs coach Harvey Unga this season as the Cougars (5-5) prepare to host Utah Tech (4-6) Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (1:30pm MST, BYUtv). Injuries even forced the third-year RBs coach to use sixth-string RB Mason Fakahua, who carries seven passes for 14 yards.
To be honest, I never think too much about that, Unga said after training on Wednesday. For me, when I do my job, and I do it well, I feel good about whoever enters. Hopefully they are prepared and ready to go. So if it happens, great, if it doesn’t, great.
Quarterback Jaren Hall is BYU’s third leading ball carrier this season, with 268 yards on 70 attempts. Take away the 63 yards Hall lost on sacks, and he’s tied with Katoa with 331 rushing yards. Receiver Puka Nacua is fifth on the list with 157 rushing yards.
I hope to play as many of my boys as possible. I love them all, I think they are great backs and have a lot of potential. So for me, I expect them all to play at some point, Unga said. When, I have no idea, but hopefully I prepared them enough to rise to the occasion and take advantage of the situation.
Brooks suffered a hamstring injury in the 41-14 loss to Liberty on October 22 and has not played since. But he’s been practicing this week and Unga said he might get some reps against Utah Tech.
It’s just kind of a daily deal, just working to see how he feels, trying to give him as many reps as possible while we’re just being smart, Unga said. I plan, and he plans.
Brooks isn’t on the depth chart this week (Katoa, Davis and Ropati are listed as co-starters), but Unga said he didn’t read into that. He said Brooks’ attitude was good all season, even when Davis replaced him in the starting lineup in September.
He’s not the type of kid I need to worry about, or have to sit here and give him a pep talk about things like that, Unga said. Chris has played in big games and he’s a veteran so he knows.
Unga preaches responsibility and opportunity, constantly reminding his RBs to be ready when opportunities to contribute arise.
I actually just told him, Hey, there are still opportunities. Just make the most of it. Obviously, you can still end this thing on a high note. Come here, do your thing, have fun and just take advantage of those opportunities. There are still a few.
Davis did not play against Boise State and teammates said after the game he was confused. However, Unga said the 211-yard rusher has been practicing all week and is ready to go on Saturday.
Except for McChesney, all the guys have been there and done their thing, Unga said. It’s been good. It was a fun week of practice. Guys work off their butts.
Unga said Ropati was in the game plan and didn’t come in just because Davis and Brooks were injured. Ropati caught a 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Unga was not surprised by the performance.
I mean, we’ve seen glimpses of it in the past, before he got injured, Unga said. He comes out every day to practice, works hard and does great things for us in practice. It didn’t surprise me and I don’t think it surprised many people. It was nice to see him there, doing his thing.
Cougars in the sky
Utah Tech (4-6)
and BYU (5-5)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m
LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
TV: BYUtv
Radio: KSL NewsRadio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
