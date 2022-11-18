Red Wings icon Lidstrom named best Swedish player of all time





Detroit Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom is the greatest Swedish hockey player of all time. This should come as no surprise to Red Wings fans lucky enough to see his two-decade-long NHL career in Detroit. But now it’s official. A Swedish all-time team has been named at a gala on Thursday in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation. The attackers are Peter Forsberg, Mats Sundin and Hakan Loob. Lidstrom and fellow former Red Wing Boris Salming form the defence, with Henrik Lundqvist in goal. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association has named Nicklas Lidstrm as the best Swedish player of all time at their Centennial Gala! The entire Century team Peter Forsberg – Mats Sundin – Hkan Loob

Nicklas Lidström – Brje Salming

Henry Lundqvist pic.twitter.com/rifKX8dVIZ — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 17, 2022 Then it was time to name the best Swedish player of all time. And to no surprise from any Detroit fan, that player is Lidstrom. “On a personal level, it’s very big,” Lidstrom said in accepting the honor. “I’ve won several trophies in the NHL, but this is on home turf, so it feels incredibly big to me.” Lidstrom, currently vice president of hockey operations at Detroit, won four Stanley Cups and seven Norris Trophies as the NHL’s top defenseman during his Red Wings career. He was the first European-born and educated NHLer to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the first European-born and educated NHLer to captain a Stanley Cup winner. Lidstrom recognizes Salming’s greatness During his acceptance speech, Lidstrom tipped his hat to Salming’s legacy. Salming made his breakthrough in 1973 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and became the NHL’s first European superstar. Salming is currently battling ALS. Salming also attended the gala and was greeted by several Swedish hockey stars, including Lidstrom and fellow former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg. “He was my idol growing up,” Lidstrom explains. “I played I was Brje Salming when I was a little boy. Playing with him in ’91 in the Canada Cup was a dream come true. “Then, after his career, to get to know him off the ice. . . what a warm person he is, selfless, thinking of others all the time – a humble person. I call him a very good friend.” Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

