Why football crowds behave better than NRL, AFL and cricket

Try six evictions with four men charged with fighting. The weary issue of A-League crowd behavior has resurfaced after the inaugural Sydney Derby was held at the new $828 million Allianz Stadium. A crowd figure of 34,232 was posted, but according to those in attendance, it felt like more as active supporter groups Sydney FC’s The Cove and the Wanderers Red and Black Bloc found their voices and exchanged barbs against each other. The next day there was a sense of triumph over it all; not so much for the Wanderers but for the A-League itself. The popularity of the national competitions has faded, but this spectacle showed it had a heartbeat.

Then, on Sunday night, Channel Nine ran a story on its 6pm bulletin about wild crowd behaviour, along with footage of the Tibby Cotter Bridge, which had been defaced with graffiti by fans of both clubs. Those present were surprised by the story. They witnessed little or no trouble at night. Stadium staff and A-League officials reported the same. Milos Ninkovic set up Kusini Yengi for what turned out to be the winning goal on Saturday night. Credit:Getty Nevertheless, the story of football fans running madly through the streets and the Bulldogs boss Phil Gould tumbled in. Imagine that n [sic] NRL mob did this? he mused on Twitter. Several people responded to Gould with sickening footage from the NRL’s Magic Round earlier this year, when drunken fans girded each other in the stands of Suncorp Stadium. Another posted footage of an MCG brawl from the match between Carlton and Collingwood.

Putting supporters in a box is always unpredictable, especially in football, because their fans think the criticism is based on ethnicity, and it usually is. The truth is that every sport has its acorns. According to police and stadium officials, there is a difference between the problems at football games and other codes. The Cove could be heard in full during the Sydney Derby. Rugby league, union, AFL and cricket fans will invariably be turned away for being punishingly drunk. Football fans are usually down to earth, but struggle to bottle their excitement. And yes, they like a flare. The real victim of A-League games is the flimsy, defenseless plastic chairs. About 40 were broken on Saturday night, though that’s none of the 200 destroyed at the old stadium during a Sydney Derby. The bill is always collected by Sydney FC.

Is this the end of days? Not really. A-League bosses would privately jump up and down on their ergonomic office chairs in delight at what happened on Saturday night. The league has been in a rapid decline for several reasons, not the least of which is the inability to handle the pressures of COVID-19. TV numbers last season were terrible. Mostly this can be attributed to the stifling of active supporter groups in recent years. While the behavior of some active fans was disgraceful, the measures have sanitized the sport and killed the best of it: the diverse, vibrant, loud, colorful and passionate fans who follow the game. Mothers and fathers won’t save the A-League, but their TIFO-carrying, flare-wielding sons bouncing up and down on chairs alongside other young men of similar character might. There will be collateral damage. Chairs will break. Traffic will be stopped. Tibby Cotter gets tagged.

It’s no good, but give me a loud, enthusiastic supporter over someone who’s blind drunk and up for a fight every day. Please solve the fitness saga once and for all First it was Tonga. Now it’s Samoa. The rise and rise of Pacific nations as powerhouses in rugby league should prompt the ARL committee to finally make realistic changes to state of origin eligibility rules. Under current rules, players representing third-tier nations cannot play for NSW or Queensland.

There is a growing debate over whether Samoa and Tonga deserve that status given their performances in the last two World Cups, although the International Rugby League has indicated that this is not likely to happen any time soon. Samoa will not become a first-place country anytime soon despite their World Cup success. Credit:Getty Either way, Origin’s eligibility – and therefore the standard – shouldn’t depend on IRL decisions. NSW coach Brad Fittler believes those playing in NSW or Queensland before the age of 13 should be able to play Origin but also be allowed to represent whichever country they choose. The idea deserves serious attention. Roosters lock under that system Victor Radley shouldn’t have to choose between NSW and England as he has.

International and Origin football should complement each other – not compete against each other. Origin does more than bring in the big bucks. It turns great players into superstar players. Part of the reason Samoa made it to the final against Australia on Sunday morning AEDT is because many of its players have big-game experience at the Origin level. Loading The ARLC should have addressed this issue sooner. It’s not like the influx of Pasifika and Maori players into the NRL happened overnight. Some players are loyal to the state where they grew up and their parents’ country of birth. Some also feel a loyalty to Australia.

Instead of finding ways to prevent players from representing the teams they feel connected to, the game needs to find ways to take advantage of it. The NRL has changed. The origin must also change. Rennies is running out of time Coach Wallabies for two years now Dave Rennie has continuously spat the same line about judging him on his side’s performance at the Rugby World Cup. Given the results this season – four wins from 12 games – it’s fair to say that Australian fans heading to next year’s tournament in France should set the bar low. Or just go to the bar as often as possible. Both will work.

Australian rugby doesn’t have the luxury of resting players, as Rennie did in the humiliating loss to Italy. Nor does it have the luxury of being judged on the four-year World Cup cycle. The code has become so irrelevant that it needs glorious Wallabies wins big and small every time they play. Sure, a five Test spring tour is tough, but one can only imagine Wallabies greats crying in their sugar cane champagnes as they read about player loading. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Credit:Getty Images Former Rugby Australia boss John ONeill the continued success of rugby was directly linked to the performance of the national side. Nothing was better for business than Wallabies victories. Maybe Rennie will prove us all wrong. Perhaps the Wallabies’ performances this year are just tiles in a big, beautiful mosaic that, when finally completed, will show Australia as the best rugby country in the world. Maybe I’m a unicorn.

But if his side loses to Ireland this Sunday morning, then Wales next, RA should consider pulling the trigger on Rennie now. Sign out, for now This is my last column for this year. Let’s spend this time apart to figure out what we really want from this relationship. Or hurry up and reject me so I can move on. In the meantime I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year that is safe, prosperous and full of glorious St George Illawarra victories. THE QUOTE

I have no respect for him because he shows no respect for me. The cantankerous Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on administrator Eric ten Hag in an extraordinary interview with Pier Morgan. I know I work Seinfeld references, but tell me this does not remind you of George Constance trying to force the Yankees to fire him by driving around the parking lot with the World Series trophy in tow.