Teacher and student recount hectic moments after the shooting at a high school football game in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) — A shooting outside a junior high football game in Lumberton Wednesday night left a woman seriously injured and sent two football teams and spectators fleeing for safety.
Police responded to a report of gunfire at Lumberton Senior High School football stadium just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
The victim was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name has not been released; however, the Lumberton Police Department said her condition has improved to critical but stable.
Witnesses say they heard multiple shots and described the suspect wearing black clothing.
A video shot by Don Weller, a teacher at Robeson County Public Schools, shows the teams at a trophy ceremony when suddenly there are gunshots and screams in the background. Then everyone started running on the field.
**WARNING: The video may be difficult and distressing for some people to watch**
In the video you can see Bobby Holloman, a 7th grade student, helping Weller and telling him to go through a fence.
I run and I see Mr. Weller fall in front of me and I saw him drop his phone. I took his phone and I said, I have your phone, and I put it on his chest and pushed him down and then I sat right next to him, Holloman said.
Those attending the game heard the gunshots, but no one knew where they came from, so everyone hid where they could.
My mom said she looked and couldn’t find me and that she and my little brother were under the bleachers and hiding, Holloman recalls.
The Robeson County public school leadership held a meeting Thursday morning and made the decision to add an extra safety feature to campuses during home sports events.
Robeson County public schools are taking the senseless case that took place Wednesday night in the parking lot during the high school football championship between the St. Pauls Middle and Lumberton Jr. teams. High at Lumberton High School very seriously, the district said in a statement.
The district superintendent said that PSRC will soon begin renting additional lighting for campuses, especially in parking lots at middle and high schools.
The additional lighting adds security to pre-existing protocols of security checks at entrances and police presence at the game, the district said in a statement.
We would not tolerate that kind of behavior on our campuses, whether during the school day or after, said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddy Williamson. Safety is our top priority as we will be taking additional measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students and the public on our campuses during competitions.
The district said proper safety protocols were followed by staff during the incident and law enforcement responded quickly.
We ask the community to join us in praying for the families of those affected, including onlookers and students. We are also asking for prayers on behalf of the injured victim, Williamson said.
The superintendent said additional support will be provided to students and staff at St. Pauls Middle and Lumberton Jr. high schools.
Last night should have been a moment our students will remember as they completed the Championship and made lifelong memories with their peers. That moment has been unfairly taken from those students and will instead serve as a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. But PSRC is moving forward. We will move forward together and we ask the community to support us and join hands as we recover from this senseless act of violence, Williamson said.
PSRC Board of Education Chairman John Simmons also issued a statement.
We are asking our students and community members if they see something to speak up to law enforcement and school officials so that such acts can be prevented, Simmons said.
The Lumberton Police Department and Robeson County Sheriffs Office are asking the community for assistance in investigating the shooting.
Anyone who was at the game and may have seen anything related to the shooting or has videos that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or the Robeson County Sheriffs Office at 910 -671- 3170 or [email protected]
More information about the suspect(s) is currently not available.
