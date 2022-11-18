High School hockey season starts on thin ice





SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The high school hockey season begins in less than a week, but that could be jeopardized by a labor dispute between Section III and its hockey officials. The state took over the extra 13 percent of the playing time. The Section tried to install it and would not compensate the officials for the extra working time. Our feeling is, you know, if you ask someone to work 13 percent longer, they’re going to need a little bit more pay for that. Vince Christian, a Section III hockey official representative In 2021, NYSPHSAA changed the period length from 15 minutes to 17 minutes. Last season, Section III and its officials agreed on compensation for the change in their working conditions. The increase was from $96 dollars per game to now $102 dollars per game. Following the high school hockey season in May, Section III and its 43 official organizations signed a new four-year all-sport agreement. The agreement included an increase of $2 per game, per season for every sport except hockey. John Rathbun, Executive Director of Section III released the following statement on Thursday: “It is the position of the Section III Board of Directors and legal counsel that the 2022-2026 Section III Civil Service Contract should be upheld and binding on all parties involved. On behalf of our athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes, Section III has spent more than six months negotiating in good faith with duly authorized official representatives. It is our hope that the 105 member school districts and the 43 official organization honor and respect the current agreement that has been negotiated and agreed upon so that our student-athletes are not penalized and can participate in the sports they love during this winter sports season. Finally, although mentioned above, repeating the position of the sections has nothing to do with the ice hockey officials, nor is this about money. Instead, as educators and coaches, we are constantly looking for learning opportunities for the sections of thousands of student-athletes. This is such a moment in that it’s an opportunity to reaffirm the section’s long-held belief that a contract, and one’s word, really is worth something. And that if you agree to do something, there is a reasonable expectation that it will be done. That’s exactly what we expect from our coaches and our student-athletes, and frankly, what we expect from our officials. So while the hockey officials may be dissatisfied with the terms of the current contract and/or the efforts of their representatives, their complaint is with the individuals who negotiated on their behalf, not with the section or our student-athletes.” The Section III hockey season starts on Tuesday, November 22.

