Paddler Sharath Kamal becomes the first Indian player to be picked for ITTF





International Table Tennis Federation: Star Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has become the first player from India to be chosen in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Athlete Committee. The online elections took place between November 7 and 13, 2022. 10 athletes were elected to the ITTF Athletes Commission for a four-year term from 2022 to 2026. Eight athletes were elected from Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America and The Oceania Region and two were top-voted para-athletes. Buy Prime Test Series for all banking, SSC, insurance and other exams Among all players chosen, Sharath Kamal received the second highest votes after 2012 Table Tennis World Cup silver medalist Elizabeta Samara from Romania. Sharath Kamal has also recently been elected as a member of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Sharath has already been selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest sports award in the country this year. He was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honor, in 2019. International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) It is the governing body of table tennis in the world that was founded in 1926.

It is responsible for the organization of international table tennis tournaments, including World Cups. Find more sports news here

