Wellington Roller Hockey Association Week Highlights #5





The Wellington Roller Hockey Association continued its season at Village Park on Sunday, November 13. Below are capsule recaps of Week 5’s matches. Learn panther skating The Learn to Skate Panthers met with coaches Ruben and Robert, and some other volunteers, on Saturday morning at 10am. This is the largest group of Saturday skaters in the competition in recent years. Prepare Rangers 6, Prepare Panthers 4 The Prep Rangers and Panthers engaged in a see-saw battle on Sunday that wasn’t settled until late in the third period. The Rangers scored early for a 1-0 lead after the first, and the teams were 3-3 after two periods. Jameson Quintus scored three of his six goals in the final period to give the Rangers a 6-3 lead they would not relinquish. The Panthers were led by Nolan Cohen’s three goals. Christopher Akner scored late for the Panthers to tighten the scoring. Justin Spina turned 16 shots away in the victory for the Rangers, while Blake Stephan made 19 saves in a solid effort for the Panthers. Prep Rangers 5, Prep Stars 2 The Prep Rangers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over the Stars after one period. The Stars scored late in the second inning to trail 3-1 after two periods, but the Rangers added a pair in the third to outscore the Stars 5-2. The Rangers were led by Elam Jacob’s hat-trick and goals by Jameson Quintus and Andres Suarez Paz. The star scoring came from Rimon Ghawali and Drew Cohen, each hauling in a goal. Shayla Candela added an assist for her first point of the year. Rangers’ Justine Spina was spectacular in net, making 13 saves in the win. Jace Stephan kept the game close for the Stars. Junior Panthers 13, Junior Bruins 7 The Junior Panthers erased an early first period deficit to tie the Bruins 3–3 after one. In the second, the teams traded goals and were again tied at 6-6 after two periods. The Panthers broke out for seven goals in the third to outscore the Bruins 13-7. The Panthers were led by Timothy Holmes with seven goals. Jameson Quintus also had a big afternoon, scoring four goals for the Panthers, while Alec Hirsch scored his first two goals of the season. Matthew Taylor led the Bruins with a pair of goals and a pair of assists (four points). Sean Gianotti added a hat-trick (three goals) for the Bruins. James Quintus scored a win in net on his debut for the Panthers, while making nine saves. Ava Taylor faced 34 shots in a valiant effort for the Bruins. Read more about the competition at www.wellingtonrollerhockey.com.

