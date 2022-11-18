Wolverines shorthanded against Golden Gophers





ANN ARBOR, Michigan – The Michigan hockey team’s marquee series against No. 2 Minnesota will take a back seat due to an ongoing and potentially serious health situation within the program. Several Wolverines will miss Thursday night’s game against the Gophers with illness, likely adenovirus, according to a spokesperson. They include: defenseman Brendan Miles, forward TJ Hughes, defenseman Jacob Truscott, defenseman Steven Holtz, forward Nolan Moyle and forward Adam Fantilli. ‘Everyone who is healthy plays’ said a program spokesperson. Holtz was admitted to the intensive care unit of the UM hospital this week, according to a message his mother posted on Facebook. The program could not confirm the news, citing health privacy laws, although a spokesperson confirmed he was ill. The UM has been struggling with illness for some time. Goaltender Erik Portillo missed a series against Penn State with an illness in early November, and several teammates — including Holtz — were out against Notre Dame last weekend. According to Connor Earegood of The Michigan Daily, the Wolverines did not practice Tuesday this week, likely due to the breakout among the team. A junior defenseman, Holtz played in 10 games for the Wolverines this season. He has three points this season, most recently with an assist in a win over Western Michigan in late October. He is a mechanical engineering major from White Lake, Michigan. Against the Gophers, UM plans to skate third-string goaltender Tyler Shea as a left winger. The freshman, who has not yet played for Michigan, is expected to wear No. 91. Freshman defenseman Johnny Druskinis will also make his collegiate debut. The Wolverines are 9-3-0 on the season and are ranked No. 3 in the nation. A sweep of West Michigan briefly lifted them to the No. 1 spot, but they dropped slightly after splitting series at Penn State and Notre Dame. UM warns community about spread of virus While Michigan’s hockey program didn’t provide much detail about player health — and couldn’t for legal reasons — the university as a whole this week advised on “rising respiratory disease on our campus.” UM advised the community to be aware of an adenovirus outbreak among the “various respiratory diseases” that authorities are watching. Adenovirus is a common respiratory virus and serious illness is uncommon, “but it has recently been reported in our community in several otherwise healthy individuals,” says the alarm is reading. Findings from testing conducted at UHS and at Michigan Medicine indicate that the campus community is currently experiencing a detected outbreak of adenovirus. The University of Michigan, in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Washtenaw County Health Department, continues to evaluate and respond to these cases. adenovirus is one of many respiratory illnesses that the UM Public Health Response team has been watching closely throughout the fall. It is a common respiratory virus that typically causes symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat and fever, but can also include cough and even gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea. It is spread through contact with droplets from the nose and throat, either directly or through contaminated surfaces. Symptoms usually last from a few days to a few weeks and no specific treatment is available. An adenovirus vaccine is not currently available; prevention is the best defense.

