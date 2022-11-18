Will Chahal play a vital role in India’s bowling attack?





IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ability to spin the ball in both directions will give India a huge advantage at Wellington. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Leg spinners have emerged as hot commodities in T20 cricket and Kiwi batsman Glenn Phillips believes Yuzvendra Chahal will play a vital role in India’s bowling attack on the New Zealand tour. “Every team in T20 cricket is looking for a leg spinner to win a match, we have Ish (Sodhi)Afghanistan has Rashid Khan and everyone there has their leg or wrist spinner and they are invariably in both the T20 circuit and international cricket.” “I think she (India) will use Chahal as much as possible. I can’t say what the team selection will be, but I imagine he will play a vital role in their attack.” Philips believes Chahal’s ability to turn the ball in either direction will give India a huge advantage in Wellington, where the first T20 is played on Friday. “He can turn the ball both ways, especially on a ground like the Sky stadium where it’s a little square. If you get the batters to guess which way the ball is going, that’s a huge advantage. I think he’s a will play a key role in the ODI and T20s.” India and New Zealand are set to face each other less than a week after the end of the T20 World Cup. While Phillips is happy to take part in the games, he thinks the bowlers aren’t too happy about the short break. “I’m a big fan of games that happen quickly, which means you can turn your bad form around or keep it going longer. But I can imagine there are bowlers who would have preferred a little more break because of the loads that she must go down.” The 25-year-old stressed the need to give players rest between a full schedule. “You want guys to go into a series relaxed and healthy. There’s so much juggling now with international cricket and leagues, domestic cricket, so those guys sometimes come in tired and need a rest.” “So you have to make sure you can fill those spots. It’s hectic and part of their job, but they do need a physical and mental break. It’s a very intense lifestyle.”

