BYU football: Security Malik Moore has an urgent decision to make
Of the 37 BYU football players who will be honored at LaVell Edwards Stadium for Saturday’s final home game of the 2022 season against dangerous FCS foe Utah Tech on the final day, 24 must make decisions.
Those 24 have not yet been exhausted, and 23 of the players must decide in the coming months whether to continue playing college football in 2023 or move on to professional football or the working world.
Most likely I’ll be back, but I’m still running on Saturday. I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do in my life, so hopefully the plan is to come back. But it’s all in God’s hands. BYU senior security Malik Moore
The 24th is security Malik Moore. Essentially, Moore has to decide in the coming weeks whether this is his last season or not. That’s because the fifth-year senior has only played in four games this year, due to a broken hand he suffered against Wyoming, and can call this his redshirt season and come back next year if he stays on the sidelines.
Or if Moore, whose right hand is out of the cast and is feeling much better, plays in another game the Cougars play next week at Stanford in 2022, his red shirt will be burned and he will be ineligible.
He told Deseret News after Tuesday’s practice in the 38-degree temperature of Provo that he hasn’t made a decision yet, despite a Tuesday morning tweet from a NIL company he’s involved with, Coug Connect, saying he’ll be returning to 2023. BYU.
At this point, I’m not sure I’ll be back, he said. Yeah they posted it so I texted them to take it down because I’m not sure.
After Saturday’s game, Moore will join most of the other 37 players in walking arm-in-arm from the north end zone to the south end zone, but he says nothing definitive should be read into that. For example, last year five of the players who received their senior blankets and made the walk—Matthew Criddle, Gunner Romney, Joe Tukuafu, Lopini Katoa and Earl Tuioti-Mariner—returned in 2022.
Most likely I’ll be back, but I’m still running on Saturday, he said. I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do in my life, so hopefully the plan is to come back. But it’s all in God’s hands. When I come back, I’ll ball out. If I don’t, then it was great being at BYU. So yes.
Moore said he discussed various scenarios with BYU’s coaches, and they don’t oppose his decisions.
If I decide to either play against Stanford this week, or (in the bowl game), it would be my last (season) and they would definitely support me, he said.
Moore said that when he broke his hand on Sept. 24 and had him cast, he theoretically could have played but failed to show his ball skills and that he didn’t want it to affect how pro scouts rated him. But the cast is off now and he’s close to his old self.
He played in 47 games in five seasons, recording 64 tackles, five interceptions and four pass breakups. If he decides to move on, he knows he’ll need a standout pro day in March to grab scouts’ attention.
At this point I doubt it’s anything to be called up because I haven’t played most of the season and I haven’t shown enough on tape of things I had to fix, which was a big part of this year , he said. That’s why I was so hyped (in September), because in those four games I was balling, things went well.
Moore received his family life studies degree last spring and has done some postgraduate work. He grew up in Mississippi and prepped for Point Loma High in the San Diego area.
He said there are many conversations going on in the BYU locker room this month as players try to determine their future, a future that was complicated when the pandemic hit in 2020 and the NCAA allowed an extra year of eligibility. Moore only played in five games that year due to COVID-19 and other issues.
We’re all trying to figure out what we’re doing. There may be people transfer, there may be people who stay, there may be people who never play football again and there may be people who decide to come back, he said. It’s going to be an interesting off-season. That’s what I have to say.
Utah Tech (4-6)
and BYU (5-5)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m
LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
TV: BYUtv
Radio: KSL NewsRadio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
