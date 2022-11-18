No. 12 Ducks host UCLA, USC at MKA





EUGENE, Ore. The 12e-ranked Oregon volleyball team will play three of its last four regular season games on the home floor starting Friday night against UCLA at 7 p.m. (PT). The Ducks enter the weekend on a nine-game winning streak and in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12, two games away from Sunday’s opponent USC in Eugene. How to track Friday vs UCLA, 7pm (Pac-12 Oregon) Watch | Live statistics

Sunday vs USC, 12pm (Pac-12 Network) Watch | Live statistics Last timeout The then No. 14 Ducks extended their winning streak to nine with a four-set victory in Utah (November 13), the program’s first win in Salt Lake City since 2017. Freshman Mimi Colyer reached a record high with 25 kills and the UO attack generated a . 319 batting percentage behind 48 assists from Hannah Pukis. Rankings completed Oregon (19-5, 13-3) moved up two places to No. 12 in the Nov. 14 release of the AVCA Top 25, a tie on the season’s rankings. In the NCAA RPI, the Ducks checked in at No. 11 through games completed last Sunday. Oregon is 5-5 against teams currently ranked in the RPI’s top 40 with a shot at a sixth victory in Sunday’s game against USC, the No. 21 team in this week’s index. Statistical package Oregon is third in the Pac-12 with a .287 hit percentage, just one point behind both Stanford and Washington. That figure also ranks 13th in the NCAA. In this weekend’s roundups, the Ducks face the top team in the Pac-12 in UCLA (14.57 d/s) and the team with the most service aces in the league in USC (178). Return completed Trailing 0–2 and facing a 10-point deficit late in the fourth set in Colorado (November 10), the Ducks rallied for their fourth five-set win of the season. Colorado led 19-9 in the fourth and was just two runs from winning at 23-20, but UO ended the set with a 6-1 run to force the deciding fifth inning. It happened again For a record seventh time, Mimi Colyer earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after averaging 5.56 points per set with 5.00 kills per set and 2.22 digs per set during the Ducks’ 2–0 road trip to the mountain schools. With the selection, Colyer broke the six tie she previously shared with former USC standout Ebony Nwanebu (2013). Just keep climbing Senior standout Brooke Nuneviller goes into Friday’s game just nine points short of fifth on the UO career points list. She currently sits at 1,596.5 points with her eyes on former teammate Ronika stone (1,605.5) in that fifth place. With 16 kills, Nuneviller will also tie Alaina Bergsma (2010-12) for seventh on the program’s top-10 list for career kills. Three of the same For the 12th time this season, the Ducks allowed three players to reach 10 or more kills in a four-set victory in Utah (November 13). Mimi Colyer led all players with 25 kills followed by Brooke Nuneviller and Gloria Mutiri with 14 and 10 respectively. That trio accounts for eight of the 12 showings. Team is 9-3 in those games. Series Info vs. UCLA With a comeback, a five-set victory last month in Los Angeles, the Ducks have a slim 6-4 lead going into their last 10 games with UCLA. In that span, Oregon is 4-1 against the Bruins in Eugene. A UO win would secure the series’ first season sweep since 2018. Series Info vs USC The Trojans snapped Oregon’s five-game winning streak last month in LA with a four-set victory. In the last 10 head-to-head series, the Ducks had a 6-4 lead. Before the October match, the previous five matches had been five sets, all won by Oregon. Next one In the final week of the regular season, the Ducks travel to Berkeley to face Cal (November 23) before closing out the hosting Senior Day (November 25) at MKA against Oregon State. Click HERE for the full program. For more Oregon Volleyball news and information, follow @OregonVB on Instagram and Twitter, and @OregonVolleyball on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goducks.com/news/2022/11/18/womens-volleyball-no-12-ducks-host-ucla-usc-at-mka.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos