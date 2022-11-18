IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI for today’s match





India vs New Zealand Games 11 List: A young India will aim to play a fearless brand of cricket in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which kicks off in Wellington on Friday.

TAP..TAP..BOOM All charged for the #NZvIND Opener from the T20I series#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AsNSTeMqq8 BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2022 Hardik Pandya will captain the squad in the absence of Rohit Sharma. With deputy head coach VVS Laxman indicating that the board would like to add only T20 specialists, let’s take a look at the possible changes. Opening slot and No. 3 Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be the likely openers for the first game. Rishabh Pant may also get another shot at the top of the order. Sanju Samson has been given another chance and he would be desperate to make it count and slot number three seems to suit him well. Finger spinners A major reason for India’s T20 troubles was the inability to take wickets in the middle overs through finger spinners. The New Zealand matches could reunite the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, whose exclusion from the World Cup XI stunned many. Need for speed In addition to Jasprit Bumrah, India also needs a fast bowler and Umran Malik seems to be the best choice in that regard. He didn’t have the best time on his first tour of Ireland and England and will aim for more accuracy, without compromising on raw pace. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I likely playing XI: India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik New Zealand Predicted Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner Match details India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: India vs New Zealand, the 1st T20I will be played in Wellington on Friday 18th November. 19 matches have been played at the ground, with the first bowling teams winning 10. The average score in the first innings is 154. The highest total recorded at this venue is 219/6 in 20 overs (NZ vs IND). The highest chased score is 163/6 (NZ vs WI) India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Pitch Report: The Westpac Stadium uses a drop-in field. The pitch also tends to help batters and the ball is expected to hit the bat. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Weather Report: The chance of rain is 20 percent and temperatures are expected to hover around 21C

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-playing-xi-tips-pitch-weather-rain-8274762/

