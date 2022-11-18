Report: Lane Kiffin has offered to become one of the highest paid football clubs





Ole Miss reportedly made Lane Kiffin an offer to make him one of the ten highest paid coaches in college football. With increasing attention from SEC West rival Auburn, it appears that the Rebels’ athletic department and its backers are looking to keep the third-year coach at Oxford with what will definitely be the largest contract an Ole Miss coach has ever signed. Media reports from Sports Talk Mississippi’s Jackson tweet the news first, and the afternoon sports radio show dives into the details in a few hours. Lane Kiffin has received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that would make him one of the ten highest paid coaches in college football. It now remains to be seen whether he will receive an offer from Auburn. More details this afternoon @SportsTalkMiss from 3. SportsTalk Mississippi (@SportsTalkMiss) November 17, 2022 Now, there are some implied things in this tweet regarding a possible offer from Auburn that may or may not come. It appears high-level negotiations are currently underway as Ole Miss prepares for a game against Arkansas in about 48 hours. Richard Cross revealed on the afternoon sports radio show that the offer will likely exceed $9 million a year, which would be a $2 million a year pay raise for Kiffin. This is what happens when a program has a very successful and relatively young coach, and Ole Miss fans just have to prepare for the possibility of Kiffin leaving one day. Until he does, his name will appear in many job postings, and that doesn’t mean the other program is necessarily in a better place or historically better or anything like that – it’s just that his agent is open to offers and forwards them to his client for to lay. I think for most Rebel fans sitting in AD Keith Carter’s chair, the fans want to offer Kiffin more than what he’s made in the past and possibly max out what the university and boosters can support. It is a maximum four-year contract under state law, so there is a limitation on guaranteed money in the contract. However, all signs point to Ole Miss making a very serious financial commitment to her coach for the future.

