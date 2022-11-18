



Friday Nov 18 7pm, Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 ASUN) vs. Southeast Louisiana (2-1, 0-0 SLC)

Place:Holmes Center (8,325)

Live Stats:Stat broadcast Saturday Nov 19 7 p.m., Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 ASUN) vs. Appalachian State (3-0, 0-0 SBC)

TV:ESPN+

Live Stats:Stat broadcast Sunday 20 Nov 12 o’clock Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 ASUN) vs. Campbell (1-1, 0-0 Big South)

Live Stats:Stat broadcast KSU game notes

Follow KSU Men’s Basketball –Twitter |Instagram KENNESAW, Ga. Kennesaw State is looking for its first win of the season away from home this season as the Owls will compete in the three-day Appalachian State MTE along with the host Mountaineers, Southeast Louisiana and Campbell. KSU will face all three teams starting on Friday with SLU in a 4 p.m. game. A FEW NOTES The Owls face Southeast Louisiana and Appalachian State for the first time in school history, while KSU’s game with Campbell marks its first since the 2011 season.

KSU’s opening game in the MTE is notable as Southeast Louisiana is the alma mater of Owl’s head coach Amir Abdul Rahim . He was a three-time All-Southland selection for the Lions before graduating in 2004.

This will be the first time KSU has played three games on three consecutive days since the 2013/14 season, when the Owls hosted the Kennesaw State Tournament and played on four consecutive days.

KSU is 2-1 this season, with a pair of record-breaking home wins on the agenda, along with a nearly 10-point loss on the road in Florida.

If KSU wins the opener in the MTE against the Lions, it would be the best start ever for the Owls in their Division I history. Two consecutive wins would mark the best start since the 2004-05 team won 12 of its first 13 games in KSUs last year as a Division II team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ksuowls.com/news/2022/11/17/mens-basketball-owls-ready-for-three-games-in-three-days-at-appalachian-state-mte.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos