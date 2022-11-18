Reject false stories about the Sooners

Oklahoma football has had a very rough season and the roller coaster season has created a small gap among fans in identifying the problems within the program.

Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point to talent and some to simply the amount of turnover. There are several ways to look at the subject, and today I’m dismissing some of the false stories out there.

Things haven’t gone well this year as OU was only 5-5. With two losses at home, two big losses back-to-back early in the year, and a loss in West Virginia, that might be an understatement. The reality is that there really isn’t any excuse or reasoning that would explain away that level of uselessness from a program like OU.

Story #1: Lack of talent

Many people believe that the talent on Oklahoma’s football roster just can’t hack it. The turnover and mix and match parts that OU added from the portal are just not up to par.

Tim’s verdict: FALSE

Oklahoma football has a lot of talent, whichever way you use to measure talent. Oklahoma ranks among one of the best rosters in all of the sport. The Sooners have 54 four- or five-star candidates on their roster and rank fourth in the country in blue-chip rate. Oklahoma has several top players who won them in direct competition in recruiting with other major programs.

There is also no great disparity in talent from offense to defense. Of the 44 two deep, Oklahoma has only eight players among them who were not at least a four-star out of high school or as a transfer. Each of those eight is also backed directly by a blue-chip prospect. Talent is not a problem at Oklahoma and looks set to increase in the future.

Some of the top talent is young on the roster, and with the Sooners losing so many close games, it’s not hard to envision a future with a team that has improved simply by gaining experience.

Story #2: Venables doesn’t have the right players to execute on his schedule or size

The closet has not been left empty by Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch. Defensively, the Sooners have the quality players to match the basic 4-2-5 scheme that Brent Venables likes to run. These players not only have the talent, but also enough size.

Tim’s verdict: mixture

While Oklahoma has properly sized players at every position on the field on defense and has the staff to run the 4-2-5 schedule, it’s true that Oklahoma doesn’t have enough bodies to play as a nose guard, when Brent’s multiple defense decides to go to the three-down approach. In the three-down scheme, you need a man with a head to the middle who can hold two holes, or take two blocks. Isaiah Coe fits this mold, but no one else really does right now. Oklahoma will have to develop kids and bring in transfers or recruit guys who can play the nose.

Story #3: Culture rebuilds too much for the first year

Some argue that Oklahoma had a broken program under Lincoln Riley, lacking player development, among other nefarious problems that bleed over.

Tim’s opinion: FALSE

No doubt Lincoln Riley’s program had some shortcomings – look directly at Bennie Wylie. However, the program was NOT fundamentally broken. Oklahoma had not lost more than two games in any season under Lincoln Riley and had not had fewer than 11 wins (not counting the shortened Covid season) since 2014. Oklahoma played the portal game well and brought in high school talent that was the envy of all but one handful of programs around the country.

Riley may not be a morally strong guy because of the way he left Oklahoma, or what he tried to do on his way out. But Riley is an excellent chieftain, he continues to prove his mettle on the west coast. While S&C needed work, the Sooners already have a great administration and culture.

Story #4: The recruiting class in Oklahoma will fall apart

Many people fear that this recruiting class in Oklahoma will fall apart. Rumors about Anthony Evans, and the recent flips of Kaleb Spencer and Colton Vasek. understandably make people nervous. But the core of this class is strong and locked in, starting with the likes of 5-star QB Jackson Arnold and EDGE PJ Adebawore.

Tim’s verdict: FALSE

This class will get stronger, and while it’s not impossible that Oklahoma could lose Anthony Evans, for example, they’re far from done adding players themselves. This class has a good chance of finishing in the top five.

Story #5: Coaching sucked

Coaching has been questionable for Oklahoma at times, from implementing the comically big game plans to lead formations that don’t match player strengths and playing players outside their position, there have been some questionable coaching moves this year.

Tim’s verdict: TRUE, but can be fixed

This is Brent Venables’ first year as head coach and he has a lot of hats to wear, there are also some assistants who probably shouldn’t return to Oklahoma in 2023. This is an area where a little experience can be a huge boost next season. Will Brent take that step? That is a question that has yet to be answered.