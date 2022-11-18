Huskies ready for Hockey East Battle vs. UMass Lowell





Media coverage Television: ESPN+ Radio: Friday and Saturday: none Video: ESPN.com; StretchInternet.com (International) Live Stats: Friday: goriverhawks.com Saturday: UConnathletics.com Social media: Twitter: @UConnMHOC Instagram: UConnMHOC Ice pieces… The UConn Huskies enter the contest with UMass Lowell ranked 7th in the national polls. This is the highest ranking in program history for the Huskies. This is the Huskies’ 7th consecutive week in the national polls. Last week marks the first time the Huskies have not improved in the standings all season. The 9-1-3 start for the Huskies is the best start in program history. UConn has beaten their opponents 45-27 this season. 16 different Huskies have recorded a goal to start the season, while 19 Huskies have recorded at least one point. The Huskies special teams continue to be a focus as they have conceded just five power play goals out of 57 attempts all season. The Huskies currently rank 3rd in the nation in penalty kill %, trailing only Harvard (95.7%) and Ohio State (91.3%) Sophomore goaltender Logan Ternes is currently second in the nation with a .954 savings rate. Ternees made a career-high 43 saves in a shutout tie against #11 Ohio State and recently had a 35 save performance against Providence. The Tandem of Terness and Sergeev have the Huskies sixth in the nation in except %. UMass Lowell currently leads the country The Huskies continue to receive contributions from all four lines. Jake Percival’s Huskies line, Hudson Schandor and Ryan Tverberg was one of the Huskies’ most successful lines against Providence. Freshmen made a huge impact over the weekend, including Samu Salminen and Jake Percival winning the two shootouts for the Huskies, and Matthew Wood scoring a goal in the 6-6 tie. Junior Ryan Tverberg currently leads the Huskies with 9 goals on the season. Followed by Pursue Bradley and Matthew Wood with 5 goals. Defenseman Andrew Lucas continues to be a force at both ends of the ice, including second on the team with 12 points. The Huskies and Riverhawks faced each other twice last season, with both teams winning one game. UMass Lowell won the first game with a 3-0 final, followed by the Huskies winning the second game with a 2-1 final. Of the last 7 matchups between UConn and UMass Lowell, 5 have been decided by one goal, with one ending in a draw and the other ending in a 3-0 win in favor of the River Hawks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2022/11/18/mens-ice-hockey-huskies-set-for-hockey-east-battle-vs-umass-lowell.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos