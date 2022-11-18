Women’s basketball shakes off UMBC’s late rally for win





Next game: Hampton 11-20-2022 | 14.00 hours Nov 20 (Sun) / 2pm Hampton BALTIMORE, Md. The University of Richmond women’s basketball team shrugged off a late meeting of UMBC to clinch its second road victory of the season, 64-57, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Thursday. With the win, Richmond goes to 3-1 on the season and returns to the Robins Center on Sunday to host Hampton for a 2pm game on ESPN+. The Spiders took a quick 5-0 lead to start the game, including a few free throws past Addie Budnik before the game started after UMBC was issued a technical warning. UMBC built an 11–7 lead, on three straight three-pointers and a jumper, taking advantage of a three-plus minute offensive drought by the Spiders. UR got back-to-back three-pointers from Emily Krista important and Rachel Ullstrom to tie the game at 13-all, but UMBC finished the quarter with a 5-4 run for a one-point lead 18-17 after the first quarter. The squads traded two lead changes in the second quarter before the Spiders scored seven points on UMBC’s three-minute offensive drought to regain the lead. Grava scored five points from her game-high 16 while Grace Townsend chipped in a fast-break layup. The Spiders put together a three-pointer by Ullstrom, one bucket over Maggie Doogan and a free throw passed Siobhan Ryan going into halftime with a 37-31 lead. Kate Hill opened the second half with a midrange jumper to set the tone for Richmond’s offense. The Spiders built a nine-point lead over the Retrievers three separate times, crushing each time UMBC tried to run. UMBC fired at the buzzer, but Richmond held onto a six-point lead, 51-45. Grava scored the Spiders’ first two buckets of the fourth quarter, while Budnik scored three runs, while Hill brought in two runs. UMBC made a late run and came within three at 60-57 with one minute left in the half. Hill and Townsend each made two free throws to seal the Spiders’ 64-57 victory.

