



UM Women Combine for 10 NCAA ‘B’ Cut Times on Day 1 of Tennessee Invitational

Kate Crom had Michigan’s best finish of the night when she placed second in the 500-meter freestyle.

The Wolverines combined for 10 NCAA ‘B’ cut times, with five in the 500 free.

The second day of the Tennessee Invite kicks off Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. with the 100-meter butterfly. Website: Knoxville, Tenn. (Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center)

Event: Tennessee Invitational (Day 1 of 3)

Next UM event: Friday (Nov. 18) – at Tennessee Invitational, 10 a.m. (Knoxville, Tenn.) Results – Day 1 (PDF) KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— The University of Michigan’s No. 12-ranked women’s swimming and diving team finished the first day of the Tennessee Invitational with 10 NCAA “B” cut times, including five in the 500-meter freestyle. Final In the first race of the final, the quartet of Lindsay Flynn , Claire Newman , Brady Kendall and Letitia Sim swam to fourth place in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:28.91. Kate Crom swam her way to second in the 500 free, trailing her prelims time by 2.78 seconds and hitting the wall in 4:39.28. Kathryn Ackermann and Riley Francis finished seventh and eighth respectively in the A-final. Octavia Lau , Kathryn Shanley , Megan Glass and Sophia Kudryashova grabbed big points for the Wolverines in the B Finals as they finished second, third, fourth and fifth. Sim was the fastest Wolverine in the A-Final of the 200-yard IM, finishing fifth just ahead of Devon Kitchen , who finished eighth. In the B final Clare Donan hit the wall first in a time of 1:59.05, while Malia Amuan and Noelle Kaufmann finished seventh and eighth respectively. Flynn swam his way to eighth place in the 50m freestyle in the A-final with a time of 22.28. In the B Final, Kendall and Newman finished 11th and tied for 12th respectively. In the final event of the evening, the team of Casey Chung Sim, Crom and Flynn finished fourth in the 400-meter medley relay with a time of 3:33.99. On the diving side, Kirra Milligan finished third and Eve Johnson finished fourth in the 10-foot diving league, helping to earn big points for the Wolverines. preliminary rounds Crom kicked off the Tennessee Invitational with a first-place finish in the 500-meter freestyle and advanced to the A Final with a time of 4:42.06. Francis also advanced to the A-final in seventh place (4:46.44). Michigan advanced Ackerman, Lau, Glass, Shanley and Kudryashova to the B Final Madeline Bauer advanced to the C-final after finishing 20th overall in the preliminaries. In the second leg of the morning, Kitchel swam his way to the A Final in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:58.36, while Sim, Donan and Amuan advanced to the B Final. UM advanced Kaufmann and Mariella Venter to the C final. In the final prelim event of the morning, Flynn finished ninth overall in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 22.28, making him the fastest finisher on his way to the B final. Newman and Kendall also advanced to the B Final after finishing 13th and 14th respectively. Natalie Kan and Christy Liang through to the C final. The Wolverines return to the pool Friday (Nov. 18) for day two of the Tennessee Invitational at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Prelims start at 10am

