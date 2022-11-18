ESPN Announces TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Schedule





STARKVILLE ESPN Events announced the schedule for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational on Thursday. Mississippi State softball opens the season with five games in Clearwater, Florida, on February 17-19. ESPN’s annual opening weekend tournament has been given a different name this season. This spring marks the event’s fourth season and MSU’s first as a participant. The 16-team field includes 15 programs that reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022, including eight Super Regional participants. The Bulldogs open the season with a doubleheader on Friday, February 17. The state’s season opener is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT against Indiana, a schedule MSU has never experienced. MSU then returns to the field for a game that D1Softball.com has already tagged one of the top five to watch in the tournament. MSU meets Arizona for the first time since the historic 2022 season ended at 2 p.m. in the Starkville Super Regional State has only one game scheduled for Saturday, February 18. The Bulldogs meet Michigan for the first time in over a decade at 4 p.m. The two teams last met in 2012 in Clearwater during the NFCA Leadoff Classic in a game played at the same facility. State narrowly dropped that encounter to a No. 12 Wolverines squad, 3-1. The opening weekend closes with another postseason rematch for State. The Bulldogs will meet South Florida, a team they knocked out in the Tallahassee Regional, at 2:30 PM on Sunday, February 19. MSU then closes the tournament at 7:00 PM against UCF. Those two programs have met only once at the 2019 Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico. The tournament will once again return to the Eddie C. Moore Complex. MSU last played at the facility opening weekend of the 2022 campaign when he was head coach Samantha Ricketts earned her first career win en route to a 5-0 weekend to claim the NFCA Leadoff Classic trophy. Tickets for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational are available December 12. The TV network designations will be announced at a later date. Follow along for more information on the Bulldog softball program Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “HailStateSB.”

