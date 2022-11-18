PREVIEW: Women’s Basketball Receives Yale In Home Opener





Orono, Maine – After opening the season with two straight road games, the Black Bears will return to The Pit to begin the home leg of the 2022-23 season when they take on Yale live on Saturday at 6 p.m. ESPN3. The game can also be heard locally on 92.9 The Ticket and worldwide on GoBlackBears.com. Maine has won seven of its last eight home games. LAST TIME OUT: Amherst, MA — Olivia Rockwood poured a team-high 15 points in Maine’s 67-54 loss at UMass on Monday night. Rockwood, now scoring in double digits in each of Maine’s first two games, knocked down five triples en route to her team-high performance. Adrianna Smith posted a career-high 10 points and tied her career-high with seven rebounds as Jaycie Christopher and Anna Simon eight points each. The difference in the game came in the second quarter, where Maine was outscored 24-0 in the period after going 0-for-12 over a 10-minute span. The course of the offense led to Maine trailing, 39-12 at halftime. A LOOK AT THE BLACK BEARS: Through two games this season, the Black Bears have averaged 57.0 points per game while surrendering 62.5. Maine, which was in the top 50 in the country in revenue per game a year ago, has continued the trend as it leads the Americas East with only 14.0 revenue per game during the first two. In the early stages, Maine’s three-point production also mimics last year’s offense as Maine ranks second in the Americas East and 67th nationally with 8.0 triples per game. Individually, Maine has received great scoring production from off the arc and off the bench Olivia Rockwood . Rockwood ranks third in the Americas East with 16.0 points per game, including a best 17 in Maine’s opening win over James Madison. Rockwood has hit five triples in each of the first two games and checks in atop the conference and is tied for first in the nation with 5.0 three-point field goals per game. Rockwood’s 43.5 percent long distance result is third best in the league. The Black Bears also received a solid production from sophomore Adrianna Smith, who set back-to-back career highs in scoring, including a 10-point production at UMass. Smith ranks ninth in the Americas East with 6.5 rebounds per game. Anna Simon the reigning America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year, scored 21 points in Maine’s season opener and is fifth in the league with 14.5 points per game. A LOOK AT YALE: After dropping their first two games of the season, the Bulldogs have put together a winning pair with wins at Fairfield and at Army. Yale will try to counter UMaine’s three-point threat with the Ivy League’s top-ranked three-point defense, holding opponents at 25.3 percent in four games. Yale forces 16.0 turnovers per game and leads the Ivy League with 9.5 steals per game. Despite some impressive defensive numbers, the Bulldogs allow 66.5 points per game. Elles van der Maas leads Yale’s scoring offense at 14.0 points per game. Jenna Clark rounds out the double-digit scorers with 10.8 points, while Nyla McGill nearly double-doubles with 9.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds. Clark was named to the waiting list for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an honor given to the nation’s top point guard. The Bulldogs do not have two-time All-Ivy League honoree Camilla Emsbo, who lost this year with a season-ending injury in the preseason. Yale is led by freshman head coach, Dalila Eshe. SERIES WITH YALE: Maine and Yale meet for the fifth time in history and the second time in as many years. The all-time head-to-head series is tied at two wins each. This is Yale’s first time playing in Orono, as the previous game hosted by the Black Bears was in Portland, a 92-62 victory by the Black Bears in 2003. One year ago, Maine went out to beat Yale, 47 -44, behind 16 points from Simon. Maine’s defense slumped in victory, holding Yale to single digits in both the second (8 points) and fourth (6 points) quarters. The win was Maine’s first on the road in the series, as the Black Bears lost in their first two trips to Yale. Band story Maine Category Yale 57.0 Points per game 65.0 62.5 Opponent points per game 66.5 -5.5 Score Margin -1.5 37.8 FG pc. 38.7 25.0 3-Pt FG pct. 25.3 57.1 FT pc. 68.8 29.0 Rebound per game 36.8 -13.5 Rebound Margin +3.5 13.5 Assistance per match 11.3 14.0 Revenue per game 16.3 14.5 Turnover forced per game 16.0 8.0 Steals per game 9.5 2.0 Blocks per game 2.3 -UMaine-

